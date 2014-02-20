Violence Has Erupted In The Ukraine With Snipers Targeting Protesters In The Streets

Getty Image

A truce between protesters and government forces was broken last night in the Ukraine and the result has been an outbreak of horrific violence. CNN is reporting that up to a 100 protesters may be dead. Reports from the ground on Twitter from journalists in Kiev have been nothing less than chilling.

From NBC’s Richard Engel…

From the BBC’s Daniel Sandford…

And this from ABC News producer Matt McGarry…

Someone uploaded a video of protesters being mowed down by snipers. WARNING: this is quite disturbing…

Here’s another of snipers doing what they do…

And here is a Ruptly reporter who was hit by a sniper’s bullet, though he was luckily wearing a bullet-proof vest.