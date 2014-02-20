Violence Has Erupted In The Ukraine With Snipers Targeting Protesters In The Streets

A truce between protesters and government forces was broken last night in the Ukraine and the result has been an outbreak of horrific violence. CNN is reporting that up to a 100 protesters may be dead. Reports from the ground on Twitter from journalists in Kiev have been nothing less than chilling.
From NBC’s Richard Engel…
From the BBC’s Daniel Sandford…
And this from ABC News producer Matt McGarry…
Someone uploaded a video of protesters being mowed down by snipers. WARNING: this is quite disturbing…
Here’s another of snipers doing what they do…
And here is a Ruptly reporter who was hit by a sniper’s bullet, though he was luckily wearing a bullet-proof vest.
Well damn. When there were protests in my country all we did was shout a little and sing songs. I feel like a pussy now. Ukrainians are hardcore
Fuck this a thousand times.
Well I guess I was wrong. I thought the futuristic vision of Elysium was idiotic. Incredible technology surrounding abhorrent human suffering and violence. Yet, here we are.
THE US IS TRYING TO CONTROL MY INNERNET
I know your being glib, and I don’t want to be overly dramatic. But do you see that if they succeed, we wouldn’t be able to see or send things like this in the event that there is such an uprising like this. It is very unlikely that it would get to this point, we just don’t have the stomach for it.
I’m not talking about the internet per se, I’m talking about people complaining about minute issues, like protestors getting pepper sprayed, or sent out of the park area, when other countries are literally slaughtering protestors in the street.
People being shot by snipers is worse than being pepper sprayed. That doesn’t invalidate the wrongful assault or the violation of free assembly.
What the fuck are the snipers firing? Rubber Bullets?
Why else would they be carrying tin and wood shields? Seriously your forming a Phalanx against high caliber ballistics? Its not a good strategy.
when you can’t walk you crawl, and when you can’t crawl you find someone to carry you.
I think it’s a psychological thing. The shields must be pretty good against rocks and rubber bullets. Definitely not going to stop a rifle round but the urge to get behind something is very strong.
Until every one of your demands are met, in this case the resignation of The President, you don’t give up one iota of one inch of ground. If you do, you lose. Simplicity itself.
Sounds like it’s about time to send in Nancy Grace.
On a more serious note you have to be a special kind of psychotic to snipe at civilians armed with pieces of wood. Jesus Christ.
Or need a paycheck.
Not a lot of sympathy here. Once you start throwing bricks and setting buildings on fire, you’re not protesters anymore….you’re rioters. Rioters get shot at.
EVERYONE LOOK AT THIS GUY
CHECK THIS GUY OUT HE HAS BOLD OPINIONS
He’d have more of a point if people were getting shot in some sort of all-out street battle. Still wouldn’t be right but I could see where the cops would start shooting. But when the video clearly shows military snipers picking off people holding wooden shields, man, that’s a pretty weak point.
Wow. Daisy that has to be the stupidest thing I’ve heard this week.
Man I thought things were bad when I saw the opposition lighting a dozen cops on fire with molotov cocktails a few weeks back. This is not good. I know the protesters have taken over some government building, so I wonder if they’ve gotten a hold of some guns by now. If so, things should continue to get worse.
Man this is terrible. Carcosa be damned, Kiev is stranger still.
As Kent Brockman once said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been to Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and I can say without hyperbole that this is a million times worse than all of them put together.”
