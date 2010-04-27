Violent J of Insane Clown Posse Addresses the ‘Miracles’ Haters

When “Saturday Night Live” parodied Insane Clown Posse’s “Miracles” video, I finally broke my silence on Insane Clown Posse and the Juggalo phenomenon, because TV-related or not, there’s something special about clowns rapping about the oceans, stars, and the mystery of how magnets work.
In the latest edition of the Hatchet Herald — your #1 source for news about Psychopathic Records — Violent J of ICP (he’s the fat one) addresses the Web sensation of the video and all the haters. I recommend reading the missive in its entirety, but here are some of the highlights:
The truth is it don’t make us mad to see all the hate “Miracles” gets from the mainstream… I mean, yeah, we get it. It’s funny to people on the outside lookin’ in, seeing two clowns rapping about space and sh*t, while floatin’ around in an orgy of screen savers. And SNL’s parody was off the hook hilarious. But when you step back and really look at all the genuine hate it got from everyday people, it’s hard to believe that so few got it.
Yes, most of the miracles we mention can easily be explained away by science, that’s why we say the line “f*ck scientists.” Their factual findings sometimes explain away the Earth’s cool mysteries. Part of me wishes they were lying. Part of me doesn’t want to know how they really make crop circles. My imagination wants to believe it’s aliens or somethin’. If people can’t relate to that, then that’s their loss…
You know, I think I like Violent J. I appreciate that someone who gave himself the title “Happy Clown Serial Killer” is so earnest about the inherent beauty of the world.
As for the infamous line, “f*ckin’ magnets… how do they work?” Magnets were like magic to me as a kid. You could move things across the table without actually touching them! I found that sh*t amazing and I still do. If you don’t like that, have a dick for dinner… Nature itself is a miracle. Stand toe to toe with the ocean at night and tell me that sh*t ain’t amazing.
We appreciate all this sh*t. Especially a yellow ass, long neck giraffe. What’s a shame is how people walk around blind to it all. They lost their spirit about everything. If you can’t even see the miracle in animals, then you must have never truly loved a pet. That has to suck for you…
Be an individual, step out and away from the flow of the crowd. Take a time out, open up ya mind and then peep the giraffe. Try to appreciate some of these miracles, bitch.
Hey, Violent J, I’m right there with you, my ninja. I think giraffes are great. And the ocean at night is an awesome thing to behold — and I mean “awesome” in its truest sense and not the way that I usually use the word. But I think the greatest miracle of all is rapping gangsta clowns. So, thank you. You glorious fat rapping clown with childlike wonder and retarded fans. Thank you.
*looks at Applebee’s menu*
I think I will have the dick for dinner.
Sympathizing with this clown is ridiculous, and I am a person who actually enjoys listening to ICP. Not a Juggalo, but I like their stuff. To say that you are still in awe of Magnets and Giraffes as an adult is an embarrassment to your intelligence. Yes, as a child, I’m sure we were all enthralled by the “magic” of the world around us, but seriously, that’s over. There is a reason someone coined the phrase, “Grow up”.
@Tim: I think he means he was at the Million Man March.
lol how does understanding something make it any less amazing to behold?
I understand how after seeing how a magic trick works the illusion is spoiled, but I don’t want to live in a fantasy.
Science and math are beautiful things in themselves :)
Sure there’s nothing better than just stopping and taking in the scenery, thinking how big and complex and beautiful the world is, but those complexities themselves are fascinating things when you understand them
To just write everything off as magic is lazy and devalues it, if an author did the same their books would suck
OK DO U READ STEPHEN KING DO YOU WATCH HARRY FUCKIN POTTER DO YOU LISTEN TO SLIM ANUS I MEAN EMINEM you like that art hey produce for your enjoyment THEN WHY YOU HATIN ON J AND SHAG THEY ARE ARTISTS THAT ENTERTAIN MILLIONS LOOK AT THERE SALES I THINK ITS AMAZING WHERE THEY COME FROM AND WHAT THEY HAVE ACCOMPLISHED DONT JUDGE BASED ON WHAT FEW PEOPLE TRY TO RUIN FOR THE REST OF US “IM PROUD TO CALL MYSELF A JUGGALO” WHOOP WHOOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
