After Marvel dropped the newest trailer for What If…?, it’s next series headed to Disney+ in August, fans couldn’t help but notice Vision popping up in the preview, and well, they have some concerns. Namely, it sure looks like the android Avengers is, once again, having the Mind Stone ripped from his head, which left him for dead (twice) in Avengers: Infinity War. Considering he also “died” in the WandaVision finale, it’s completely understandable that Marvel fans are bracing themselves to watch Vision bite the big one for the third time in a row.

However, there does appear to be a glimmer of hope hiding in the official poster for Marvel’s What If…?, which appears to show Vision wearing Ultron’s armor with… all six Infinity Stones planted in his chest? If that’s the case, it seems the person removing the Mind Stone from Vision’s head is most likely Vision.

Released on Thursday, the new Marvel’s What If…? trailer featured the return of Robert Downey Jr. who voices Tony Stark in the animated series. It also features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final MCU role, as he recorded his lines as an alternate reality version of Star-Lord shortly before his tragic death last year. The series will also feature episodes centered around Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Peggy Carter who will see their MCU realities drastically altered.

Marvel’s What If…? starts streaming August 11 on Disney+.

