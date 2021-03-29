Mark Wahlberg claims that his “typical daily schedule” involves waking up at 2:30 a.m., multiple workouts, and going to bed at 7:30 p.m. So where he does find the time to make movies, run a burger emporium, and hang out with his entourage? We’ll find out in Wahl Street, an HBO Max series that offers viewers “a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers; and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas.” I am exhausted reading that — and I didn’t even wake up at 2:30 a.m.

Along the way, viewers will learn powerful business and life lessons as he navigates the numerous challenges of a global pandemic, all while trying to maintain and expand his vast portfolio. Wahl Street will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.

The trailer above for the six-episode series includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams (that’s strong HBO synergy right there), or as I will call her from now on, the Direwolf of Wahl Street. (Sorry… but also not sorry.)

Wahl Street premieres on April 15.