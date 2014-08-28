Wait… David Fincher Is Making Commercials For The Gap Now?

David Fincher — yes, that David Fincher, the one behind movies like Se7en, Fight Club, and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — is trying his hand at selling jeans to teenagers at the mall now. Well, not exactly. Not the way Twin Peaks creator David Lynch is actively selling sports bras and leggings to female yoga enthusiasts. But kind of, to whatever degree making a series of commercials for The Gap makes you a suburban denim salesman. Because that’s what Fincher has done. It’s a little weird, right?
The four black-and-white spots are part of The Gap’s new “Dress Normal” campaign, and they feature sexy teenz and 20-somethings behaving sexily in a number of sexy locations (backseat of a car, driving range, apartment buildi-… hold on, driving range?). They’re very different thematically from his film work. Unless these four are just, like, Act I, and another one is on the way that shows the kids from three of the commercials finding the lifeless, limbless bodies of the kids from the fourth in a warehouse or something. Can’t rule that out, I guess. Not yet.
Please find the commercials below. My favorite is the driving range one because I like to imagine the dude shouted “DAMMIT, HEATHER. QUIT DISTRACTING ME. I GOTTA GET RID OF THIS SLICE BY SATURDAY’S SCRAMBLE” moments after the clip ended. It’s the little things.
Source: Vanity Fair
as an employee of the gap, let me be the first to say that teenage girls don’t buy gap jeans. i’m pretty sure they don’t buy any jeans that don’t have seagulls on them.
also, i’m surprised the gap hasn’t been chatted about more often around here. we just removed a long-standing image of rj mitte which replaced adam driver. and the newest one features angelique houston with michael k. williams.
i’ve already got a lot of “hey, isn’t that the guy from-?” and i cut them off saying, “yeah, that IS the guy from community!”
And they say commercials don’t work. Heading to the Gap right now with murder in mind.
Like most commercials that are just plain annoying, this one is also in the totally weird category. I simply doesn’t make any sense. What does a driving range have to do with buying jeans?