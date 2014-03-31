'The Walking Dead' Creator And Showrunner Address All Of Our Terminus Questions

I think it’s important to note here that The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimple address those questions we have about Terminus, and the fates of several of the characters, but they do not actually answer them because Kirkman and Gimple are cruel bastards and they are playing that cliffhanger from last night’s fourth season finale for all it is worth. That said, in interviews with both TVLine and EW, Kirkman and Gimple at least talk to those ambiguities, and offer that our questions will be answered quickly in season five.
In EW, Gimple addressed the whereabouts of Carol, Tyreese, Judith, and Beth.
They are on the road. They are in one of the storage containers. They are hanging out in quarters in Terminus. They were the ones firing on Rick and the group the whole time. Or that’s just a multi-level train car, and they’re just upstairs.
Well, OK. He’s f**king with us. At least that rules out alien abduction. Gimple also did note that the storyline between Tyreese and Carol is done, so there will be no further blowback following the deaths of Lizzie, Mika, and Karen. He also did note that he does not expect season five to have any kind of time jump, because that would be incredibly dumb, unless they skip ahead two years into the future and address the happenings in Terminus via a Lost-like flashback.
As for the speculation that Gareth and those at Terminus are cannibals, did Gimple at least answer that? No, not really. From EW:
I think the speculation is totally fair. I wouldn’t jump to [the conclusion that they are cannibals] myself. The hard thing in my head that I try to sort of do is ask, if I hadn’t read the comic would I still be jumping to these people being cannibals? I can neither confirm nor deny. We have done stories that are different from the comic that lead to the comic stories, like the illness storyline in the prison is certainly an example of that. Though we are following the comic, and as far as where the story has turned in the comic it is right around the time of the cannibals and all, but there might be some stuff in the show before that.
Great. Thanks for nothing.
Same question, Robert Kirkman. Can you address the speculation that the members of Terminus are cannibals? From EW:
Stay tuned for season 5! But I do enjoy looking at the speculation and I will say that some people are right and some people are wrong, which is always the case. And I think that people are going to be pretty excited when we come back in season 5. We’ll be revealing very quickly what it is that is going on and what it is that Rick Grimes and everybody else are up against. We’re not going to be keeping that close to the vest for too very long. So in our big season 5 premiere we’ll get some answers.
Son of a bitch!
Let’s ask this more directly. ARE THEY CANNIBALS, Robert Kirkman? From TVLIne:
There are a great many number of possibilities for that storyline and who those characters are and what they’re doing, and that is certainly one of them. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, but I can neither confirm nor deny anything at this time. Who the people of Terminus are and what their deal is will be dealt with fairly quickly when we come back for Season 5.
DAMMIT. Are you going to give us ANYTHING, Kirkman? How about that meat they were serving at Terminus? Is that Carol, Tyreese, Beth, or Judith in the sloppy joes?
[Laughs] It’s entirely possible. I’m stopping myself from making very horrible jokes. We’ll just have to see. It’s certainly fine for people to speculate.
What does that mean? YES OR NO? What the hell, Kirkman? Are you going to give us ANYTHING? A clue about the fates of those characters? SOMETHING?
Seeing that group in the train car and knowing that all of those people are together and that Rick is very capable and very prepared… We kind of felt like we needed more unknowns to keep people guessing. And leaving the fate of Beth and Carol and Tyreese and Judith completely ambiguous kind of gives us that. We’ll deal with [their whereabouts] fairly quickly when we come back for Season 5. They could be in another train car. They could be in part of the barbecue, as you say. Or, maybe, they found a Denny’s and they’re just having a good time.
So no, huh? We’re honestly going to have to wait seven months to find out anything. COME ON.
This article should be titled, “We ask obvious questions and get nothing in reply”, but then again I was never very good at marketing.
It’s obvious they are cannibals, otherwise, why bother with herding people at all & taking pains not to shoot or injure them? Unless they are burning bodies to power a locomotive steam engine across country there really is no reason at all for them to grab people. It’s crazy that they even play coy about it at this point. I love Kirkmans work, but at this point the dude got his wish by burning through multiple show runners to find one willing to pretty much tell his original story almost verbatim. This season has been better than some, but there was absolutely nothing shocking to happen all Ssn long if you’ve read the books. There have been 2 or 3 great visceral moments that were nice to experience, but beyond that I’d like them to take more chances going forward.
I remember seeing a quick shot of a traincar as they were running and thought I heard muffled screams as if other people were in there. maybe it’s the rest of the group?
I was thinking the same thing. There was a woman’s voice and a male voice coming from inside that one freight container. I don’t think it’s Carol and Tyreese, but probably some random people that will be killed, cooked, and eaten by the Terminus people when the show returns for season 5.
So I am sure this was already brought but weren’t there empty powdered milk containers shown outside the train car? I assumed the resident cannibals of Terminus were feeding this to the captives in order to “soften” them up, similar to the way calves are treated.
And clearly there are no cows or else they would not need fake milk. People Steaks!
It wasn’t powdered milk. It was Zatarains. They are force fed it twice a week. It’s gonna make them delicious.
Gonna give them a nice Cajun spice!
I have this ridiculous vision of the first half of season 5 being them in the cattle car for 6 or 7 episodes with the mid season cliff hanger of the door opening. This fuckin’ show…
Honestly at this point, it sort of has to be cannibals, right? I mean, that makes the most sense, would offer the most impact, would give us something “new” (sort of)… Plus the signs just seem to be pointing that direction. For instance someone somewhere (I don’t remember if it was here or io9) mentioned that Rick might have been better off playing along for a while when he saw the Hershel’s watch in that dude’s pocket. If he’d done that, though, then we’d likely have seen one or more of Rick’s group eat what is almost certainly human meat off that grill. Then suddenly we’re faced with the bit-too-far notion of one of our heroes/main characters having eaten human flesh. Rick jumping on the watch thing much sooner than would be prudent solves that whole mess.
These guys are cannibals. The thing I can’t get over is how many there seem to be. To me, that makes it look as if people that arrive are given some sort of test or choice that ends up with them either joining the community or being eaten. I doubt such a large group of people just all decided to start chowing down on people at once.
I think the test is the plate of food people are given when they arrive. If you eat it, you’ve already eaten human flesh, so you may as well “trust” them that this is the only way to survive. If you question it, or refuse the food, you get put in a train car and eventually eaten.
When they’re getting the guided tour by Alex, Mary hands Carl a plate with BBQ and he doesn’t notice anything funky goin’ on. And that kid ate a Cosco-sized tin of pudding.
A couple theories on what happened to Beth:
1. That car was a group from Terminus that led the Walkers to the funeral home, and then used them to scare Beth and Darryl into running out of the house and separating so they could easily capture one of them.
2. The car had a big cross decal on the rear window. Maybe it’s father Gabriel? Maybe he wanted to get them both, but just took off with Beth because he didn’t think Darryl would make it out?
3. The car is a group of people we haven’t met yet. That group and Beth show up at Terminus and help Rick and crew escape?
Gotta go with #2. Whoever drove the car saw her come running out and either said they would wait for Darryl (if Beth explained he was in the house) and didn’t or they grabbed her and made a break for it thinking they were saving a damsel in distress.
I dont think anyone can join Terminus, you go there as home delivery and are eaten.
The candle room had all kinds of things written on the wall that makes it look like they are eating the outsiders so that they will survive “We First”.
I think the names on the floor and the personal items are the people they lost to either outsiders OR to starvation.
I just can’t believe there would be anyone who would want to stay at a place like Terminus. The last place I would ever want to hole up is at a camp full if cannibals. I mean, talk about a dog-ear-dog world. I would never feel safe. Always one surprise bullet away from being a sammich.
