‘Walking Dead’ Debuts w/ Huge Ratings

The premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” wasn’t just a tense and terrifying success creatively — the show also pulled in huge numbers.

The 90-minute Halloween night debut delivered 5.3 million viewers and 3.6 million adults 18-49. That’s the largest demo audience for any series premiere on any cable network this year. It’s also the highest numbers for any series in AMC’s history. [The Live Feed]

Those numbers are especially impressive given that (a) the World Series and Sunday Night Football were big draws for male audiences, (b) cable channels rarely outdraw networks, and (c) the show was littered with R-rated gore. I mean, the first scene featured a little girl zombie graphically getting her head blown off. I don’t know about you, but that’s when I knew it was going to be a great show.