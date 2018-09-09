When ‘The Walking Dead’ Returns, It Will Be Missing Its Greatest Comic Relief

AMC

AMC has released character portraits of the main cast of The Walking Dead ahead of season 9, so we can get an early glimpse at how the characters will look beyond the time jump. Most of the portraits don’t provide us with anything particularly new. We already know, for instance, that Rick’s look will be more clean-cut and trim, while Maggie will be rocking longer hair after she gives birth.

AMC

Meanwhile, Father Gabriel’s eye will reveal the damage from his illness last season, while Aaron will be sporting a new beard.

AMC

We also know that Michonne will be wearing a small piece of Carl’s plaid shirt in her dreads this season to honor his memory, and that Jadis is now Anne, and her look will reflect that.

