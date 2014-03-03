'The Walking Dead' Recap, 'Still': Daryl Is A Dick When He's Drunk

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead,”Still,” was a hard one to enjoy. It’s not that it didn’t turn out to be a fine, character-building episode, one that was focused exclusively on Daryl and Beth. It was the sense of dread that permeated every frame of the episode that made it difficult to watch. Knowing that Emily Kinney and Norman Reedus would be on The Talking Dead afterwards, and remembering Reedus mention before the midseason an upcoming episode he described as being “very hard,” I had a sick sense that someone — most likely Beth — was going to die, and that all the character building in the episode would ultimately be for naught.
I’m assuming I’m not the only one that had that sense. The quietness and stillness in much of the episode lent itself to a spectacular Deep Blue See-style killing, and I spent the entire episode bracing for it. Even in the very end, while Beth and Daryl were watching the house go up in flames, I had the troubling sense that a walker was about to leap out and tear off a piece of Beth’s shoulder.
If I’d known from the outset that neither Beth nor Daryl were going to die in the episode, I think I could’ve sat back, relaxed, and appreciated a perfectly appropriate episode opposite the Oscars. Airing against the second highest-rated telecast of the year is not a great time for huge plot movements, and Angela Kang, who wrote the episode, didn’t offer anyway.
“Still” was a walking/talking episode, designed not to forward the plot, but to give us a peek inside the personalities of Beth and Daryl. In particular with regards to Daryl, it was a success. I feel like we know him far better than we ever had before. He’s no longer the caricature of a post-apocalyptic bad ass. He’s human (also, still a bad ass).
What was Daryl like before the walkers arrived? He was redneck white trash, Merle’s hanger-on. He lived in an sh*tty home. He grew up around tweakers. He was a professional roamer. As sad as it is to say, Daryl was built for the zombie apocalypse, and in it, Daryl gets to be the hero, the survivor that he never could’ve been in reality. And oh boy, seeing a guy like Daryl — tough, unflappable — break down in tears makes for gut-wrenching television, and the low-key nature of Daryl’s breakdown here was even more effective than Daryl’s bout of tears after Merle died.
I like Beth more than before, too. Until “Still,” she was Hershel’s daughter, Maggie’s little sister, and Judith’s caretaker. Now, she’s a person: She is young, and not particularly complicated, but she is human. She had a vision of the future — Hershel as a grandfather, Maggie and Glenn with kids and birthday parties — that was sweet and simple, and losing the possibility of any kind of that normalcy in her future has been hard enough on her to drive her to drink.
There were also some really nice details in the episode, too: The terror of hiding out in a car trunk overnight while walkers overrode the area, for instance. Or the way that Beth and Daryl scavenged for anything that might prove useful, even if it was simply a pair of hubcaps. I also appreciated the gruesome scene in the country club, yet another example of post-apocalyptic desperation, and the idea that — if you hanged yourself — you’d be doomed to an eternity as a walker hanging from a rope. That is terrifying.
The moonshine lark may have ultimately been a silly one on Beth’s part, but it brought out the best in her and the worst in Daryl, and in both respects, gave their characters dimension. No, “Still” was not a mind blowing episode, but it was a purposeful one, one that will make it that much more difficult to lose either Beth or Daryl, if and when that time comes.
I think I’m halfway thru this episode and it’s awful. Daryl’s acting like a little bitch.
This part of the season really has a “Sophia, Season 2” feel to it, and I don’t like it.
I actually really liked this episode. BUT – I do have to ask – Beth’s NEVER had a drink, and she barely makes a face taking a sip of MOONSHINE?!? No. Out of everything I’ve seen on this show about the zombie apocalypse, that was THE MOST unbelievable.
Moonshine can be made with flavors, although when she said “that’s the worst thing I’ve ever tasted” it made it seem like that wasn’t the case. I had homemade moonshine last week I could have swore was apple juice.
THIS. I thought the exact same thing. A first time drinker would have made a face at the peach schnapps, nevermind moonshine!
Not a fan of Daryl the class-warrior, he needs to meet back up with the cool kids, fast.
This episode did not turn out to be a fine, character building one. It was shitty from the start, and HOOOOOOO BOY was that finish shitty. The ending, with them flipping off the burning house, felt like it was ripped from The OC. Except that the OC was funny and self-aware.
“Hey Daryl, there are flesh-eating monsters FUCKING EVERYWHERE, and we haven’t slept in at least two days. We’ve finally found a camp where we can scream and break glass and only be set upon by one, LET’S BURN THIS MOTHER DOWN! After all, surely we won’t find any walkers heading our way, since they have no interest in fire.” Ugh.
BTW, 18 year old girl who’s never had a drink before, and she’s the sober one? PASS. Worst episode of the series. I’d rather be back on the farm.
Wasn’t that impressed with this episode on the first watch, but when I caught a replay later I liked it a little more. But overall, this season has been pretty weak outside of episode 2. Glad to see that they’re giving Darryl a decent girl to match up with instead of fans trying to push Carol and Darryl. Carol obviously has feelings for him, but I never got the impression that it was mutual. Always thought Darryl liked her more as a motherly figure.
Also think we’re real close to a Maggie-Beth reunion based from the fog/smoke scene from next week’s preview. Kinda seems like they were using this episode to get Darryl out of his depression, and now he’ll use his tracking skills to find some of the other survivors. This slow start to the season better be building to some crazy episodes down the stretch.
Anyone notice the continuity error with Beth’s yellow shirt? It was freshly new when she put it on, and after Daryl killed the zombie and sprayed blood over her WHITE BLOUSE, she took it off, and in the next scene it suddenly looked like she’d been wearing it for over a week. As well as blood stains that couldn’t have gotten there even if the blood went through the white blouse, because she immediately took it off.
Reminds me of the error in Season 2 when Rick and Hershel were in the bar during the day, they killed the 2 guys, and in the next episode which picked up immediately after, suddenly it’s night.
As well as tweeze/shape her eyebrows.
So Darryl and Michonne had discovered that cabin and still before? And he knew how to go straight to it from the country club? If they’re not leaving the area they’ve been in all this time, where in the hell are they always running to?
i’m surprised they chose to stick with just darryl and beth the whole episode, and that there was an ending with a happy song. this ep was slow and beth got on my nerves with the whole teenage rebellion / not getting drunk from moonshine, but i think this was an ok episode. many have been a LOT worse. like the first ep with carl/rick/michonne. although mostly i tend to rank the episodes based on how stupid the characters are (ie. any prison ep where they didn’t kill the walkers at the fence).
As someone who is a fan of that song and the band that performs it, I can say it is not a happy song…
Still shocked to hear it turn up on here though…
In the opening scene, did anyone else notice the person in the distance crossing the road, silhouetted in the moon light?
just rewatched it…i think it’s just a branch moving across the shot as the frame lowers. had to watch a couple times, but moving to fast to be a walker, and i think they would’ve made a little more effort if they were saying it was another survivor.
i didn’t but saw a comment from someone else in another post to that effect. need to rewatch
Daryl just looked so hurt when Beth dissed their new camp. His little face was all just: “But… but I made fresh rattlesnake for you!”
I see talk of what their end game is. In other words, do they ever have a plan, a destination? The prison was that for awhile. But seeing as they’re in Georgia, and are not far from a coast that has tons of small islands right off that coast, wouldn’t that be logical? Hop ashore on occasion to get goods.
Methinks that would be as logical a destination as any. In the meantime, use rooftops people! On top of stores, strip malls, build a nice tent city on one and kick back for a while.
My buddy and I were just talking about this… If I had a decent thing going with the prison, people working together, farming vegetables, etc… Wouldn’t it make sense to have a back-up plan? Like: “Hey if we ever get attacked by some ruthless assholes everybody meet up here”…
This season is shaping up to be worse than the “down on the farm” season.
I was driving home from work thinking about a Zombie Proof Fortress. Why has no one done this outside of the prison. And even that they failed at. They should have been making supply runs everyday looking for anything useful or defensive. And killing walkers on the fence and in the surrounding woods daily.
If I survive as long as these guys have in a post-apocalyptic world, I will certainly have my Keep fortified and well stocked.
yeah I’m sorry but if that was real moonshine and especially if she was a virgin drinker, she’d be coughing and near-hurling from it, throat ablaze. there’s no way she’d be tenderly sipping it as if it was hot chocolate. sorry.
I know when I watch zombie shows, I want realistic drinking portrayed.
True, but did you want to see 40 minutes of Beth hacking and puking? This is not a show known for subtlety so if they had gone down that road, they would have gone all the way down it… and that would have sucked.
That song at the end made it seem like a zombie movie directed by Zach Braff
Yeah, I like that song, but it was an odd choice.
That’s EXACTLY what I thought.
The opening segment was good, but, the rest of the episode was slower than the fucking Oscars.
We learned absolutely nothing about Daryl or Beth. I almost thought they’d have Beth get Daryl drunk so she could lose her virginity or something. Instead, they played “I never.’ And the lighting the house on fire for symbolism? Woof.
At least Beth is starting to kill Walkers. But you don’t need 60 minutes for that.
I was thinking the same thing as Silentblues. How old is Beth supposed to be? I can’t remember and I was thinking maybe if she’s supposed to be 16 or something, maybe Darryl’s showing some manners. But we are talking zombie apocalypse and redneck white trash from Georgia. No offense.
Beth is killing walkers when she’s not watching Darryl teeing off on three or four walkers at a time. Jesus wept.
Lost already did “I never,” and they did it way better than this
I definitely thought they were going to get drunk and Beth was going to put the moves on Darryl, like “I’ve never been touched by a man and I don’t know how much longer we have left” kind of thing.
This was a season 2 episode. I still don’t care about Beth even a little bit, Daryl is only as good as the characters he gets to bounce off of, and Beth is nothing.
Does it ever become winter in The Walking Dead universe? I would love to see how they portray survival in the cold of snow.
A few weeks ago “cracked.com” posted a great article that pointed out how a zombie apocalypse could never happen even if a viral infection was created and leaked. In regards to Hingle’s thoughts about going north, truth is, the Georgia heat would break the zombies’ bodies down just as fast. If not that, then certainly the stray dogs and vermin (racoons, squirrels, and of course, bugs) would eat them.
My zombie apocolypse cure: Go North. Seriously, a nice northern freezing winter? Zombies freeze up, and you go around town like a teernager bashing all the snowmen.
seriously. you’re familiar with geography, right?
Well, it IS Georgia so I’m sure it’s going to be very little, if at all, of an impact…
The opening was good, i enjoyed the trunk scene, because that is something I’ve wondered – why don’t they ever just hide from the “hordes” that wander through. But the rest of the episode? Garbage. We already knew pretty much all of Darryl’s backstory. We already knew that Merle was the alpha, and Darryl was the beta. We knew he was a loaner and a redneck. What did we learn? He’s a mean drunk? Did we need to know that? Do we better understand him now?
I could not agree more. that smiling line made me cringe. And I’m totally with you on the “what did we learn” front. We learned that tweakers laugh when you puke, even if they have a gun on you?
@5beer, I thought that was pretty obvious. Maybe not that he blamed himself specifically, but he was clearly upset that they were so easily overrun and lost so many friends. I mean, thats pretty much standard survival guilt when you lose everyone you know that is still alive. We didn’t need an entire 60 minute episode to tell us “wow, he’s upset that he wasn’t able to save the lives of everyone he knew”. That is what has been bugging me lately. The show feels the need to leave NOTHING untold. We’re 1 season away from characters just stating how they feel “Zombies make me mad”. Instead of just showing Abraham smiling, they have to have a character say “You were smiling while killing those zombies!”
We learned that one of the reasons he was so distant was that he blamed himself for the body count at the prison. He wasn’t just going cold hearted and distant because he’s a dick, but because he felt guilty for not being able to do more for everyone that he had become close to….
I so badly wanted the tweaker dealer that Daryl was talking about to be Jesse Pinkman, but with Daryl never having left Georgia, it seems highly unlikely. Only way I can rationalize it is that after Breaking Bad, Jesse just kept driving and eventually ended up in Georgia, and not knowing what else to do, got back into dealing. They’ve already established the existence of the blue meth in TWD, so it’s not totally impossible.
The more I think about it, the more I decide it’s true. Brock is the kid that the dealer doesn’t get to see who loves the cartoon they were watching, and they made sure to get a “bitch” line in there, said by the dealer.
I was really expecting Beth to be taken out while they were sitting on the porch towards the end.
Also, in the previews for next week’s episode, did anyone else get the feeling that that “fog” that Bob, Sascha and Maggie were in might have been smoke from the fire that Darryl and Beth set last night?
I thought the “fog” looked more like fog than smoke, but my husband thought the same as you.
The final scene would have been perfect had zombie Smoky The Bear ate Beth whole.
You really have to respect Beth’s intentions. Never had a drink before but is going through withdrawal. Never had a drink before but has no issue polishing off multiple glasses of homemade moonshine. Never had a drink before but handles that damn near pure alcohol without violently vomiting all over the shack.
I have drank many alcohols in my day and every single time it has taken me longer to recover after a shot than it took Beth. No stink face or anything? Could she really be a worse actor than CORAL?
And she handles it much better than Daryl.
Go figure that Rowles would enjoy this garbage episode. They got the title semi-right. I would have called it “STILL???” because why are we still airing pointless episodes now halfway through the second half of the season.
What are you talking about?!?! The actors said this half season was going to be amazing!!!!!
At this point in the series we shouldn’t be getting a character development on someone who has been around since season 2. It’s obvious Beth was/is a naive young girl, I didn’t need 30 minutes of exposition to figure that out.
I’m guessing they are attempting to flesh out Beth a bit more because she is going to die.
Agreed. What a complete waste of an hour. I keep hearing people say it was a character development episode, but a lack of action doesn’t mean we got character development. Does anybody care about Beth? Was this episode supposed to make us care?
These characters desperately need some motivation beyond just staying alive. Yes, I know that it’s the Zombie Apocalypse and that’s all anybody would care about if it really went down, but this is a fictional drama. If you’re going to keep my attention 4 seasons in, you need there to be some sort of other goal that these characters can be working towards.
Terminus/Sanctuary/Whatever is a promising goal; let’s develop that and hope it’s just just a new version of the farm or the prison. Abraham’s mission is another interesting angle they could develop. But at this point, I have no patience for two characters in the woods simply trying to stay alive. We’ve seen it before several times. Time to move forward.
“Hey, we found good, temporary shelter. Let’s use this moonshine to burn it down in the middle of the night because CLOSURE!”
Also, that ending song was worse than Beth singing Tom Waits last season.
I didn’t read before commenting so I said the same thing but seriously, burning it was the dumbest thing ever. They hadn’t slept the night before due to zombie horde, they had been running through the country club, they’re drunk and presumably tired beyond belief, but #YOLO?
anyone who can’t enjoy the Mountain Goats set to a burning house is no friend of mine, sir.
I know that the world of the comics and the show is filled with relentless despair, and that the world before the zombie apocalypse is never coming back. But I don’t know how much more of this show I can watch if they don’t have something, even a faint hope, of carving out a new life without zombies or dread or constant terror. It’s exhausting to watch. There’s so little joy in this universe. I’m at the point where I want to believe the mullet guy knows how to cure the zombie virus because it means there’s hope in a hopeless world.
I watch Falling Skies, which I realize is a bit of mindless summer entertainment. It has a similar apocalyptic premise (alien invasion, billions dead, humanity struggling to survive) but it also contains the hope that there will eventually be an end to the alien occupation and humanity will rebuild. And it has a couple of rogue characters who crack jokes. I need a little more of that in The Walking Dead. I’m just not enjoying this show right now.
Why is everyone so sure Daryl is straight?
Oh, the way Beth was acting towards Daryl, it’s far from being in Danger. It’s a forgone conclusion she’s losing it soon.
Wha?! No wonder he didn’t tap dat… she’s damaged goods. She was the prison bicycle, everyone got a ride! That’s why she never got upset that her “boyfriends” died, cause those were just some random dudes she was bangin.
Daryl said Beth lost two boyfriends already and didn’t care. I think she’s already crossed that bridge.
How old is she supposed to be on the show. I looked her up on imdb and saw she was in her late 20s but watching the episode I kept thinking they were about to bang and it felt creepy.
Its The Walking Dead. Do you think they know character details like age?
Halfway through the episode, I was starting to think that all the love the internet had previously given to Daryl was about to get thrown by the wayside in favor of some creeper lovin’.
The comic had Dale as an old man, but Andrea was only about 19ish. Obviously, they changed that, but I wouldn’t put that past them to throw that dynamic onto other characters.
Yeah. I never thought someone was going to die, but something about the idea of them hooking up had me real uncomfortable.
I’m pretty sure I read an interview with the producers: “She’s like 18, he’s almost 40. Gross, not going to happen.”
I think at this point int he show isnt she supposed to be early 20s? I think she is, which makes it more than acceptable for Daryl to dip in. I mean Carol and Michonne? HAH take the better option everytime even if she is whiny and acts like a 16yo. If she not at least 18, ignore above statement lol.
She’s of age. That’s the cool thing bout the zombie apocalypse though… none of those pesky statutory rape laws.
It’s not that it didn’t turn out to be a fine, character-building episode,
Hoo boy. You are a master of your craft sir I give you that.
At the beginning of the episode I had a hard time getting over the basic motivation for their whole adventure. Even a dumb teen girl should know it’s a colossally stupid idea to go get hammered when you don’t even have shelter in a zombie apocalypse.
But what they did with it once it got going was pretty great.
And that closing Mountain Goats song… goddamn that was perfect. The one thing this show has always been great at is the music choices.
Yeah, burning down their only shelter to go wander the woods at night was another great idea.
These two better meet up with other smarter characters fast… hopefully not Maggie’s crew tho, Daryl don’t need her cockblockin.
Almost as brilliant as their decision to lock themselves in that trunk all night and not sleeping. LOL
That sense of something impending last night for me was a creepy “oh god please don’t bang i know it’s the apocalypse but that’s weird” for the whole episode.
I know there are some small hills in GA with houses at the top… how hard is it to clear one out, go get a back hoe, dig a trench, and then just sit back and watch the world go by? You set up a small drawbridge, or better yet, leave a few people behind on all the supply runs to put the bridge back up when you get home, and you’re good with a home base. But these idiots just keep walking and walking….
@jon_k & mookie blaylock: for me the big thing was that they were constantly ‘camping’ – out in the open where they were the most vulnerable – instead of finding some sort of shelter they could fortify. In zombie movies, that’s typically the first thing the survivors do – but the Walking Dead characters did exactly the opposite. They didn’t attempt to put a roof over their heads until the third season, that’s ridiculous. I stopped watching the show in Season 2 – then started again in Season 3 – but I knew the only way I could enjoy the show is if I stopped expecting them to act logically.
@jon_k: I’ve found that when I expect the characters to behave logically or make good decisions (or even obvious ones) I am constantly disappointed. I’m not sure if they’re ‘dumbing this down’ for the audience or the writers just aren’t very good.
jon_k I yelled the same thing. I understand food shortages, but there should be literally hundreds of stores filled with new, clean clothes to scavenge. Find some for pete’s sake.
although i guess @Verbal Kunt could be right too. I guess that actress IS like 27, she just looks like a 12 year old.
I do respect Beth a lot more now because somehow she’s the only one in the entire apocalypse that saw fit to change a shirt. Rick in the last episode had me yelling at the TV “YOU’RE IN A HOUSE FULL OF CLOTHES AND YOUR SHIRT IS LIKE HALF GONE AND LOOKS LIKE IT’S CAKED IN SHIT JUST GET A NEW ONE”
I didn’t read the graphic novel/comic. Do the survivors have any kind of larger plan? I don’t mind a little character development, but it often feels like this show is just spinning its wheels (i.e. all of season 2).
I mentioned in the “True Detective” forum that I watched “Hannibal”, “TWD”, then “True Detective”. Walking Dead was far and away the least compelling of the three.
@Verbal Kunt: But “Mad Men” is a really good show, I’m surprised the execs at AMC don’t demand better scripts. This can’t be the best work they are capable of.
Its not always a plan but they are always doing something. Stuff happens so quickly in the comic and seemingly important characters can and do die at the drop of hat. If the show had even half he pacing the comic does it would be the best show on tv. The problem is there is no direction and they are afraid to take any risks.
Do they have plans? Yes. Do they ever come to fruition? No. In my opinion the comics have run their course and like the show just spin their wheels. I’m sure others will disagree.
It was an aptly titled episode for sure because that’s how it felt. It could have also been called “Fast Forward” as that was what I did for the most part.
At a convention, she talks about having zombie dreams all the time, including one where she’s riding around on Daryl’s motorcycle. Norman Reedus has the perfect response.[25.media.tumblr.com]
This episode was bad on so may levels. Mainly, though, it’s the single storyline per episode this season that has really screwed it up. We’ve already seen how desolate the world is, and how desperate some people were to survive.
I feel like this show is at it’s best when it has multiple storylines going on in each episode. Daryl’s breakdown was great, but that was the big payoff? Oh wait, that must’ve been the hallmark house burning scene that’s supposed to represent rebellion and the destruction of their former lives. That’s not contrived at all.
yep, whatever emotional payoff they were building toward at the end was snuffed out by that stupid, on-the-nose music cue.
I enjoyed the episode, even if a lot didn’t happen. But three things.
1: That ending song was just about the worst.
2: No way a girl takes to freaking moonshine for her first drink. “Hey this gasoline tastes great!” Not to mention how stupid it is to trust random moonshine in the first place. “Here, drink this stuff that might make you go blind.”
3: This week marks the return of NINJA ZOMBIE, the only zombie that’s remotely a threat because it doesn’t make noise like literally every other zombie! Seriously, how do zombies know to stop making that rasping sound they always make even when they don’t think anyone’s around (see: Michonne blending in)?
It’s funny because when Beth found the peach schnapps and Daryl was all “Hell no”, I was thinking “Hell yes! Look at this girl. Peach schnapps is the perfect drink for her!”
re #3: I wish it was the zombies evolving in their hunting tactics. Sadly, it’s just a trope.
Now that mention Michonne blending in with the zombies a couple of episodes back… that really pissed me off at the time. Don’t you think that would be a technique worth sharing with the rest of the group. I know Rick and Glenn did a similar thing back in season 1 when they covered up in guts, but neutering a few walkers and using them as perpetual camouflage seems like something that would have been handy a lot.
Beth had obviously drank before. She was just putting on a show for Daryl–either to get with him or give them some kind of goal. She knew the “I never” rules pretty well and when Daryl calls her out on this she says she’d “watched her friends play.” B.S.
Fucking MOONSHINE. Seriously, WTMFW? IRL, it’s dangerous fucking shit. Going blind is just for starters. That shit will fucking KILL you.
And Beth, first time drinker (virgin liver), is going to sip it like wine all night? She should be dead, or at the very least, in a coma.
That was THE WORST writing yet for this show.
Y’all must be city slickers. If ya think the farmer’s daughter never had hooch before, you’re ignant. Obvs she is playing the part to seduce Daryl since he didn’t go for grab ass in the trunk.
Unfortunately, getting him drunk ain’t gonna work. He had the chance to slay Carol and passed. And he dodged all that Woodbury tail thrown his way for being a hero.
You guys are asking the wrong questions. But once you figure it out…. “making out with Rick” is the answer.
I thought the same thing That hooch was straight from the still and would have been at least 140 proof and that’s if it was first run. Of course I always felt to watch this show you have to check your brain at the door and just go along with the inconsistency and absurdity.
I agree with #2… Not even a wince? Has no one on this show ever had ‘shine?
I was told that watching the Oscars was a better choice as the person who watched the Walking Dead fell asleep. I’m glad I DVR’d the episode.
