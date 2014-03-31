'The Walking Dead' Season Finale Discussion: Do You Smell What The Terminus Is Cooking?

OK, show of hands. Who else thought that the last line that Rick was going to deliver in the season finale of The Walking Dead after he said, “They’re going to feel pretty stupid when they find out …” was going to be, “WE ARE THE WALKING DEAD!”? And then the entire train car would break out with fist pumps and chant, “GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE.”
So, yeah: That last line kind of fell flat, but up until then, “A” was a intense, thrilling episode, even if it was ultimately fairly predictable and even a benign in its outcome, especially for a season finale.
I will definitely give the episode this much: That was one hell of an opening shot, to see Rick covered in blood, sitting in front of that car all catatonic, thinking back to a more peaceful time in the prison with Hershel. Is he dying? Is Carl dead? What the f*ck is going on? It very much had the feel, again, of a Lost episode, misleading us into believing that Rick might not make it out of the season finale.
He did, of course. They all did, except for maybe Beth.
But before we get to there, let’s back up. It was a growing episode for Carl. After shooting a kid in the face last season, and after a midseason premiere in which Carl thought he could make it on his own, the monster inside of him finally seemed to die. He’s no longer that little Joffrey sh*t he was after his Mom died. He’s feeling again. He felt bad for the guy eaten by the zombie horde, and after nearly GETTING RAPED by one of the marauders, he truly came to appreciate his father and how important he is to him, and the group. He’s never respected his father more, though he’s probably regretting calling him a ninny earlier in the season.
Also, is that a basic cable first? Seeing a kid nearly raped? That was grisly.
Speaking of Rick, he also came full circle, in a way. After beginning the season taking a backseat, giving up leadership, and trying to become a farmer, he found himself again. He officially reclaimed his position as the true leader of The Walking Dead. After ripping out Joe’s jugular WITH HIS TEETH, he’s more than a leader now. RICK IS A F**KING BAD ASS AMERICAN HERO (or at least a British hero with a bad American accent).
That right there was Rick’s shining moment of the series. That’s how you do it, son. YOU LEARN FROM THE WALKERS. When your kid’s life is on the line you use everything at your disposal. And in true action hero fashion, he did end the season with a somewhat lame, action-movie one-liner: “They’re going to feel pretty stupid when they find out they’re screwing with the wrong people.” I’ll at least give Andrew Lincoln credit for selling that line better than it deserved to be sold. Would a bleeped F-bomb been more or less effective?
As for Terminus, I think it’s safe to say that they are, indeed, cannibals, unless of course skeleton piles are simply a decorative fixture in the zombie apocalypse. Do you smell what the Gareth is cooking? Was that, uh, Beth on the grill? Or Judith? Or neither one, or was it just part of Beth, like a limb? And if she’s not at Terminus, then where the f**k is she? And Judith? And speaking of missing people, why haven’t Tyreese and Carol arrived yet? Are they set to be the saviors of the group now? And are we to expect that Gareth will be next season’s villain?
I was impressed, however, with their ability to herd Rick and the gang toward the boxcar by shooting at their feet. I mean, it was a tremendous waste of bullets, but I get it: If you kill them now, the meat goes bad, and in a community of cannibals, I suspect they’re very particular about their cuts of human flesh.
Carl’s slow walk to the box car, though? That was cruel hoax to play on the audience, both those who didn’t want Carl to die, and those who did.
In the end, I think that “A,” more than anything, was a bonding episode for the survivors. Michonne finally revealed to Carl how she lost her husband and his friend, bringing those two closer together. Daryl saved Rick, and Rick saved Daryl, and those two confessed their brotherly love to one another. And of course, the survivors had that Goonies moment in the “A” railroad car where they’re waiting to become dinner for the people of Terminus. Abraham, et. al, were immediately welcomed into the fold, and they will begin the fifth season as solidified as they’ve ever been. There’s no longer any inner turmoil. It’s The Walking Dead vs. Everyone Else, and though that last line wasn’t exactly inspiring the way it was written, it did get the point across. These are people not to be f*ked with.
The thing that annoyed me most was they used the back entrance to sneak in and see wat terminus was about but daryl went with his bow and michonne with her sword and they left an Uzi n rifles ,shotguns etc and went in with two pistols surely rick and carl should have had a rifle and michonne a pistol aswell as her sword and the same for daryl take the now for silence but wen you need to go loud a single shot crossbow ain’t doin much especially with 3/4 arrows
OK not sure if anyone has mentioned this yet, but, Tyreese and Carol see a fire and come across some extra crispy walkers. Is there a chance that this fire is started by Rick and his group at Terminus? The timeline doesn’t necessarly have to match up so we could have been seeing them further along already. Not sure if I saw the fire in any other episodes other than theres. I’m probably wrong, but is it possible? Did they burn the Termites in their own trap? I’m assuming that Gareth gets away if so since he’s signed on for another season.
Ahh, there you go. Makes more sense.
I was assuming this is from Daryl & Beth burning that house down.
Did anyone’s assholes clinch up a bit when Cooral was about to get raped?
Squeal like a pig!!
man rick will make some great pork chops…ehh ..ehh ..amiright ..eeeehhh..aaahhh you guys don’t care …ha ha..
they should have done it like when mike told walter to shut the fuck up
I hope the opening episode next season is Rick and the gang joining the cannibals after having taught them to grow vegetables. That’s who we are! * gives green thumbs up to camera*
So uh, the hell is up with that episode title?
The “A route” they used to trap people.
Or the “main route “they use is my guess, the Cannibals have probably done that before.
The letter ‘A’ was on the rail car they all wound up in, and it was also on a couple of doors in “rat maze” Terminus had designed to capture people. But beyond it being a reference to said rat maze, I too have no idea.
I think they severely overestimate the ability to just bite into someone’s neck like that. Honestly, it seems like it’d be pretty hard
Well when your kid is about to get raped you kind of got to bind pretty fucking hard.
Question I haven’t seen discussed yet: when R, D, M, and C get into the rail car, they realize the other group is there with them. One of that group (Maggie?) says they have ______. Who do they have – and are presumably snacking on in Terminus – versus in the rail car with the now reunited group? I couldn’t catch the name or who is missing from the group…
Thanks!!
she said “they helped us.” talking about abraham and his crew.
I thought it was an alright ending/line (and doable outcome of escape) because the unlikely Rick, Michone, and Carol vs. the marauders fight earlier in the episode, where they ended up showing how tough as F@ck they really are, and good at surviving, is good foreshadowing for the boxcar/Terminus future fight and eventual escape.
yes! Coral!
coral
I dont care if it was 2 on 1 Daryl was getting beaten way to easy by the fruits.
I’d have at least left Daryl outside Terminus. If Rick didn’t come get him after 12 hours or so he would assume something was wrong. Next season we could have gotten Rambo-Daryl playing cat and mouse games and picking off groups of marauding cannibals.
Good idea, which means no, they wouldn’t do it. Bad decisions for everyone!
Objection. This would require one or more members of the group acting like they have a functioning brain.
I’m not a fan of… fan-fiction, but this is an idea I can get behind.
Question – Who shot Alex in the head? Was it Rick? The way the bullet hole popped up on the back of his head, I was under the impression that the shady guy with a rifle took him out.
Thanks. That explains why Alex was telling Gareth that he “could handle it” or whatever he was saying. Must have been a protocol in place where he already knew he was screwed.
That part was really poorly shot and edited. Didn’t make a lick of sense to the viewer. I realize the hand signal called for the shot to be taken and Rick’s hostage looked really damn worried when he saw the other guy’s hand go up but it wasn’t clear if Rick was the intended target and the shooter missed or of the other guy was the intended target or who shot him.
When the dude talking with hand up closed his fist, that was the signal to fire a round. It’s obvious these people don’t wanna kill anyone they don’t have to (for other reasons of course).
The woman at the grill pulled out a gun and tried to shoot rick, but he moved out of the way and she shot Alex by mistake… I think.
You get that it’s possible (maybe likely) that the nerd (aka nerdburger) Kid, Sherrif and Samurai don’t save was in a place like Westbury, everything went to shit and he suddenly found himself out in the open with no skills? I mean, you have to figure the Westbury folk who were at the prison would have found themselves in the same situation had they escaped Govnr Nick Fury’s assault….. They looked pretty helpless in Westbury anyway…. kinda simple logic…. probably folks whose safe situation disintegrates are around all the time.
@DadMoonRising – LSD is a helluva drug, amirite?
@Cocksteady What are you talking about? There is nothing like that in there!
So let me get this straight – the cops knew that Internal Affairs was on to them the WHOLE time?
i understood about as much of your comment as you understand this show.
Ah, Westbury. We’ll never forget you.
Westburydelphia born and raised
WOODBURY. fucking Woodbury. for fuck’s sake.
In the story’s timeline, Westbury has been gone for almost a year.
Why are people so hung up on the last line? It was fine. It would have been cool if he’d really driven the point home with stronger words, but it’s TV. I’d think we’re sort of used to these kinds of standards by now….
Just to play Devil’s Advocate, what if they arent cannibals? What if they are just some weirdo cult? I mean Rick did pull a gun and put it to that guy’s head.
I Know, then why are Glen and them in the rail car…I dont know.
Unfortunate timing. Rick and his guys showed up the day af6ter the Annual Terminus Rib Eating Competition.
@Aunt Jemima Thank you.. I’d been hoping someone would post that so I wouldn’t have to retrieve the deleted episode from my DVR.
I think that pretty much covers it and am surprised more people aren’t talking about it,
It was like that when we got here, honest!
This raises some suspicions.
Could be Beth or Carol, but I’m guessing it was a random person.
Well, me and the cannibals have one thing in common: We both want to eat out Beth.
@begbie3: When I think Rosita, I don’t think taco, I think more like tossin’ a salad.
I claim Tara.
Don’t forget Sasha, Michonne and Tara.
Well I was going to make an incredibly crass comment about wanting a “Rosita taco” but…ah, shit, I just did.
Hey, Daryl never claimed her, right?
And Maggie.
And Rosita.
Also if Denise Crosby (the lady at the BBQ aka Tasha Yar) doesn’t end up falling into a black tar pit then what was all this for?
thats tasha yar? she got way less hot…
Holy shit, I totally didn’t realize that was Denise Crosby!
Theory 1: So we’ll spend the next half of season five with their escape from Terminus. Then spend the next half season with the trip to Washington/Running into Beth, Carol/Tyrese/Judith then season six is full on Washington stuff.
Theory 2: Carol/Tyrese/Judith run into the group that kidnapped/saved Beth and they then through one way or another decide to convince this group to join them and free the gang from Terminus when they discover they are cannibals and Rick, et al are inside.
Hey, Rick, you kind of sacrificed the moral high ground there. I mean, you can’t judge people for eating people when you just killed a guy by eating a chunk out of his neck.
What next, Michonne getting all indignant when they slice off everybody’s arms for barbecue?
@Hobbestetrician I hate to be “that guy” but Neil Armstrong didn’t play golf on the moon – that was Alan Shepard.
…I’ll show myself out…
@Hobbestetrician That joke went so far over your head, Neil Armstrong could hit a golf ball on it.
Right, defending your own life as well as fighting back against threats of rape and death to your friends and family is exactly the same situation as a bunch of weirdos who funnel others to their compound to grill.
When Rick didn’t use the word “fucking”, which was the absolute perfect word for him to use, it was the first time I noticed that there ain’t a whole lot of cussing on this show. I think if they would have had him say it, and bleeped it out, the interwebs would be bitching at the FCC instead of the show’s writers. Bad move AMC. When in doubt, bleep it out.
my money is on the first person to be eaten being Tara
I’m pretty sure it’s boobs.
i’m with billybob… tara is hot and i don’t know why
They just announced that Tara and Rosita got promoted to series regulars so they’re not gonna get eaten.
Bob will get eaten. The thought of being the loan survivor again will be too much for him and he will volunteer.
I think Tara, Beth and Sasha will get eaten, which will make Tyreese go insane and do some major Hulk damage to Terminus. He and Carol will ultimately die, so the others will live.
Eugene isn’t getting eaten – even if he probably does have a nicely marbled steak or three on him. he has a longer story arc to be followed here (and I’m not really talking about his supposed knowledge of The Cause)
I hope she doesn’t get eaten. I find her strangely attractive.
… That said, with the possible exception of nerdy science guy, I don’t think I want any of the other characters eaten before her.
Anyone else have issues with how the “snipers” on the rooves couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn?
The noose trap Rick was teaching Carl & Michonne at the beginning of the episode was a forshadowing of them being lead into the trap at Terminus.
I think it was more deliberate. But then again, if the leader looks like a grade 10 science teacher, maybe the snipers are a bunch of unemployed PHD’s just trying to make their doctoral in some tribe in the amazon forest mean something.
Rick says “they’re shooting at our feet” as they run into one of the buildings.
Just like the rabbits – duh. Boy am I slow.
Of course! I didn’t catch that. Thanks.
At first I thought that then I realized it was all part of a plan to funnel them to the rail car because there was like 100 times they could’ve just wasted them but didn’t.
It puts the lotion on it’s skin…I loved how the Terminus cannibals don’t call dinner by actual names.
Plus it slightly called back to Lizzie getting told not to name walkers.
In the non-micromanaging department, I did not miss the lack of f-word at all at the end. But then I’m not one for the comics.
And I knew the actor who plays Rick was British, I just didn’t expect his accent to be so genteel. I mean, I knew he wouldn’t be Cockney, but I expected more Michael Caine and less Cecil Q. Fussbudget.
Seriously, they ARE the wrong people to fuck with. There’s an ARCHER, a samurai, two riot controllers, The Goddam Sheriff, a kid who kills unarmed kids, a G.I. Joe, a lesbian, and a genius (until he’s figured out to just be Abed). And on the outside?? Tyrese beat his way out of a mob of walkers with a hammer recently and Carol even kills her friends. Terminus is going to get fucking FUBAR’d.
Hey don’t forget Carol put down a little girl too! She kills people ” just in case”. The most pragmatic murderer I’ve ever heard of!
Don’t mess with her.
I’m with Paul – that Carol line is awesome
This is the funniest thread here today. Funny stuff!
Judith is a total badass too, what with killing mom during birth thing and being born during the zombpocolypse. once she figures out object permanence all bets are off I reckon.
“Carol even kills her friends”
I lol’d
great episode, the end line should’ve had a bleeped out fuck and it would’ve been perfect. It’s gonna be a loooooong wait till season 5. But GOT will make at least 10 weeks zoom by.
Also guys most of your questions of logic and “plotholes” can be resolved with these 2 premises:
1.- it’s just a TV show
2.- it looks fucking cool
Man it would have been perfect if he said “They just fucked with the wrong people”
It what George r.r. martin said about nudity on tv…. something as natural as the human body and the sex is offensive yet this beheadings and violence is A.Ok
Welcome to America!
A boob or F word- think of the children!!!
Dismemberment, neck ripping, gunplay- good ole American entertainment!
chose to not use because of the FCC and “families”.
Right. The same week Rick ripped a guys throat out with his teeth. Can you imagine that conversation in the writing room?
“Whoa Scott, we cant have him say fuck! Think of the children.”
And really, if your “family” is watching a show with ripped out throats and almost raped kids, an F-bomb is the least of your concerns.
Some commenters at AV Club pointed out that the FCC doesn’t govern cable and it’s strictly a network decision. Bunch of chicken shits. Like advertisers would abandon TWD.
@JSturm — I thought it was a woman’s voice calling for help when they ran past the stacked containers?
Liked the finale, especially the repeated images of “the funnel to the noose”. My only real nitpick was the fucking set-up to going into Terminus. I applauded him for leaving the tracks, because “We don’t know who these people are.” I applauded him for scouting the perimeter and burying their supplies including another weapon because, “We need to see what we’re dealin’ with CORAL.” I felt soooo proud as they actually chose to scout the inside of the compound because “We wanted to see them before they saw us.”
THEN THEY WENT RIGHT UP TO THE FIRST GROUP OF PEOPLE THEY SAW AND TALKED TO THEM! GAHHHHHHH! “We didn’t want to walk right in the front door and ask them who they are, so we walked in the back door and immediately asked them who they are.” FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU-
I almost had an aneurysm.
what’s a “pussy fag?”
“ONLY STRAIGHT PEOPLE HAVE VALID OPINIONS!” -idididid
I agree but also think it was a moot point. If the hearding made anything abundantly clear it is that the folks at Terminus have their shit together. I feel like they saw them coming a mile away and put on a little by golly you caught us off guard show for Rick and the others.
Since the drunk chicks are at the bar for a few days, I’m forced to assume you live in Alaska.
I was bothered by something related to your comment… why do all FOUR of them go in?
Why not just send in TWO people and wait a few days to see if the Terminus people are cool first.
It’s basically the same plan of attack me and my boys use to take down groups of drunk chicks at the bar.
When Rick’s group was running thru the maze BEFORE they got to the rail car where Glenn’s group was, there was a storge container with a man banging on the sides yelling for help. Could be Tyrese?
Good finale despite some missteps. Nagging question though…
As Michonne was telling Carl how she de-limbed and de-jawed her former lover and friend and she subsequently realized that they masked her from the walkers I couldn’t help but wonder why they don’t ALWAYS do this!!! Or rub walker guts on themselves like Rick and Glenn did back at in Atlanta. They look to already smell like hell anyway. Heck some walkers surrounding them might even serve as shields against shooters.
Besides, they make great accessories. All the chicks in Paris have maimed walkers these days.
Survivin’ ain’t livin’
I was scrolling looking for the other people to comment on Judith still being with Carol and Tyreese, and nowhere near Terminus as of yet. *sigh* If you’re going to do recaps for an internet site, for crying out loud, maybe you ought to take notes.
Two things that bothered me about Terminus:
I get that they were herding Rick et al through their little funhouse maze – mostly because there’s no way they could be THAT crappy of a shot – but my question is why waste all that ammo? Why?
Also, what was the deal with the Candle Room? Why waste hundreds of candles, when, in a post-apocalyptic no electricity world, candles should be more valuable than most things??
@ Squabbler: Thank you for pointing that out. My Beth is alive without her legs theory may end up happening, and I don’t even read the comics lol.
I think the answer to both of these questions is because t’s a TV show and it looks cool
Supports my theory that Terminus used to be a safe haven taken advantage of one too many times.
You can see the room closer up around the 2:32 minute mark, which includes the writing on the walls, the names on the floor and the items next to the names (i.e., basketball, soccer ball, dolls, etc.) [www.youtube.com]
The writing on the wall read “Never Again. Never Trust. We First, Always.”
The writing on the wall “Us first” leads me to believe two theories. It’s definitely a memorial, but it could be for the victims they eat, suggesting a sort of remorse with the motto meant to drive them onward. OR, Terminus used to actually be a safe haven. However after numerous raids and bandits claimed the lives of so many, they decided to go a different route. Thus the memorial room is to all the original Terminus people who’s lives were lost were they put “others” first.
They could easily be reloading all their cartridges. In fact, I don’t understand why that isn’t obvious in a world like this.
I would say the candles are made from human fat. Using every part of the body in some sort of ritual. That is they take their victim into a room full of tallow/human fat candles to be sacrificed, completing a circle, or some shit like that.
They prob make an endless supply of candles from wasted meat on some of the people they eat. Someone watched fight club too many times.
My best guess about the candle room was that it was a memorial to the ones in their group that they ate. One of the review sites has a still of the room and there are names written in circles around the center candle along with what looks like memorabilia with each candle/name. Some of the memorabilia looked like toys and dolls. Notice there were no children at Terminus?
vvvv Book Spoiler Below vvvv
The cannibals in the comics (aka The Hunters) ate all of their children first before they started hunting other people. The comics also make a big deal about how bad they feel because of it, which would explain the candle memorials in the show.
The comics also made a big deal about how they would keep people alive so the meat wouldn’t spoil by cutting off a leg and tying a tourniquet around it, then cutting off the other leg when they needed more meat, etc.
Terminus could be a mixture of the cult and the hunters (cannibals) from the graphic novels. Hence, the candles in a temple looking room.
The last line should have been, “Who we are.” Considering the discussion earlier in the episode.
It was a lame line no matter how you slice it.
that’s true…the fire could have been behind them. we don’t actually know which way they were facing when they saw it.
@knot
If that is what he meant (and I think you are giving him more credit than he deserves) than that was the worst possible way to say it.
How did Joe know that Rick killed the dude in the bathroom? Were they just tracking him?
I was wrong. I man up to my error and admit I made a mistake.
He was wearing a blue bandana.
Here, just so you can see for sure. [d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net]
The guy that saw Rick’s face wasn’t killed, he was just choked out to enough to knock him out.
Joe specifically said to Daryl as they were walking that the guy in the red bandana saw someone hiding under the bed and could recognize his face.
Joe even said the guy saw his face…
No he wasn’t. His name was Tony (I think) and he was the guy that had a gun on Michonne
@Bill Nope. The guy that saw rick’s face was killed.
One of the guys in Joe’s group saw Rick’s face when he was hiding under the bed. They followed the trail and when they got close enough, he ID’d Rick.
So…this is the part where I take a giant shit all over the obvious in-story logic fails in the episode:
– So, Michone is the only person with a melee weapon. And she’s a straight-up motherfucking ninja with it. So when they approach the lone walker for the silent kill, why are Carl and Rick raising their guns and moving in so close behind Michone that she’s likely to fuck both of them up with her backswing? I mean, it makes for a nice camera shot, but it reeks of stupidity (something the show’s writers have shown they have an over-abundance of).
– What the fuck was with random guy who was calling out for help (and eventually died by face-bite)?! We’re, what, two years into the zombie apocalypse and this fucking guy has managed to be out in the middle of nowhere with a fucking tree-branch for a weapon? Not even a pointy stick, just a blunt-as-fuck piece of wood? Come on. At this point in the zombie apocalypse everyone who is still alive has got to be some sort of hardened fucking killer with at least a decent melee weapon, otherwise they’d already be dead. But the writers keep magically (retardedly) having these apoca-newbs showing up.
– also, to keep ripping on this scene, the fucking zombies had the guy trapped in a fucking semi-circle! Like, the director decided that the circle couldn’t be fully closed because nobody would be able to see the guy in the middle, so they shot it with the zombies only partially having the guy trapped. It was pretty fucking clear that he could have in the direction of Rick, Carl and Michone (whether he saw them or not) because there was a massive gap in the zombies there.
– What fucking speed to these goddamn zombies amble at, anyhow? Rick, Carl and Michone are unencumbered in the sense that none of them are crippled, or even hobbling, so they’re able to leg it at whatever speed they feel comfortable moving (running, I would fucking assume), yet they pop out of the woods at the tracks and the zombies are basically right behind them. How the fuck does that work?
– The writers seem to think that everyone (zombies AND people) all have a fully functional ninja stealth mode. Like, four fucking rednecks are going to be able to get close enough to Michone and Rick to put a gun to Rick’s temple without any of them making noise on their approach. This continually blows my fucking mind.
– It’s the post-fucking-apocalypse-danger-playground-of-death but Rick and Michone choose to set at the small fire they’ve made in the road in such a way that they both basically have their back to the woods? Are you fucking kidding me? Why wouldn’t they be smart enough (this far into the apocalypse) to sit back to back so nobody can, you know, sneak the fuck up on them?!
– So, after the backwards headbutt from Rick, the entire scene should have went down like this (in any possible ‘real world’): a) Rick headbutts Badguy Boss. b) Badguy Boss shoots Rick in the back of the fucking head. c) Badguy 2 shoots Michonne in the face. d) Badguy Boss and Badguy 2 join in on beating down Darryl, eventually killing him. c) They all take turns raping Carl before killing him. That’s pretty much it. There’s no conceivable way that Rick should have ever had a chance to bite that dude’s throat out (even though it was a really cool fucking kill).
– So “let’s all take some time to watch Terminus to figure out what’s going on before we present ourselves”, yeah? Great fucking plan, right? Nope. How the fuck do you watch Terminus for a day or whatever and not see any of the fucking snipers on any of the roofs?
– The in-show set-up of Terminus is fucking retarded. The back door is just, what, ajar? And all the guys standing their making signs + the radio bitch are unarmed? It’s a good thing Rick’s gang are a bunch of fuck-up softies, because basically any other post-apocalypse survivor gang would have shown up and taken those Terminus motherfuckers’ fucking lunch money.
As much as I want to write something snarky and maybe a little adorable, I can’t because I’m tired and hungover. My only two cents is that I believe the reason of the (ridiculous!) zombie-eating-face-gangbang on that dude was to show that Carl isn’t all bad — or a “monster,” as he he believes. Carl’s first instinct was to run to that guy getting face chomped, whereas Rick’s first instinct was more like “ehhh let’s just watch this one from the sidelines, guys. Also, CORAL you maaaay want to get your hands on some superglue and just glue your pants directly to you body. Some weird things are about to happen :(“
(I agree with and enjoy your pro wrestling comments and observations and I may have gotten out of hand regarding this particular TWD thread)
It’s you against the world, @Iron Mike Sharpie. But keep on keepin on…
Also, “A shtick (Yiddish: שטיק) (or schtick) is a comic theme or gimmick.” It’s comedic by definition, and more importantly, by practice. But feel free to argue that Hitler just had a “schtick” for eugenics.
Also, “schtick” means “gimmick” and has come to mean “someone’s signature behaviour”. It does not mean “funny”. So, hey, thanks for playing and learn what words fucking mean before you try to use them to show someone up, you fucking turbodouche.
Great, you’re willing to accept poor writing. Thanks for sharing.
– Yes, the camera shot of Michonne approaching the walker with carl and rick behind her was great. I agree. And for less obnoxious viewers, it highlighted the fact that even one walker is a murderous threat that needs to be approached with all seriousness. And if I were an obnoxious viewer, such as yourself, I would argue they are far enough behind her to avoid her backswing. It’s called perspective. Ever watch a baseball game? Do you scream at the tv asking why the catcher is so close behind the batter? “HE’S IN DANGER, NOOOOOOOOOO!”
– I too thought the dude with the stick getting surrounded was silly. But they dont tell that dudes story. You’re points make sense. But they make as much sense as “dude just lost his group and panicked”, or “dude escaped Terminus, and was shit out of luck”, or to a point you yourself brought up, “dude spent two years surviving the zombie apocalypse and he broke the fuck down mentally and became vulnerable as shit”. If you want to make up narrative not mentioned in the show, I can too. And mine makes just as much sense if not more.
– See above.
– The show has shown the zombies shuffle at a slight faster than walking pace. And carl and crew werent running or jogging. Also, you’re reaching for reaching’s sake here. SCHTICK!
– Joe and crew did make a noise. Rick and Michonne recognized it, but eventually got back to their emotional conversation because character development.
– The fire in the road was stupid, yes. But this goes with the above point. These people, these characters, are not gods. They are not perfect. They are exhausted, depressed, bloody, and fucking two years into a zombie apocalypse. God forbid they make a mental mistake. The narrative was desperation, dude.
– regarding the ensuing fight… your schtick sucks dude. Do you watch Jackie Chan movies and yell “his hands cant move that fast!” “A broom, as a weapon? WAHHHH?” “Back to the Future 2 sucks cause hoverboards arent even real, man”. Schtick requires funny, dick.
– Snipers job is to hide. They prob dont even go to their positions until lookout tells them to. The character Mary mentions how clever it is to “go in the back door”. Terminus is a fine tuned machine, and so are snipers. You are not.
– Did you see how heavily armed Terminus was? And how they didnt give a fuck about their own, Alex, dying? They know they have the numbers and firepower. Collateral damage is exceptable. Again, Terminus is a finely tuned machine.
“A panda, that knows Kung-Fu? Hated it.” – @Iron Mike Sharpie, critic, and master of “schtick”
@ ididid
You’re referring to everyone (except yourself, of course, even though you’re posting on the internet) as “internet people” and I’m the pretentious tool?
And who’s backtracking? You assume I’m angry because I use curse words. That’s on you. If I tell you I’m not angry, you can believe that I’m not actually angry. If you read the comments on this site with any regularity, you’ll see that I post on various movies, certain TV shows, pro wrestling and certain other things and I swear a fucking blue streak in all of them.
@ idididid
First of all, mine is a mock outrage. It’s a schtick. I’m not actually angry at anything. And second, the fact that people are will to accept poor writing deserves its own writing about the decline of cultural standards around the quality of art. But let us leave that for another day.
@ idididid
Yeah, we all realize it’s a show, clownshoes. But the premise of this particular show is that the zombie apocalypse occurs / has occurred in the ‘real world’ we all presently inhabit, so the rules and logic that come along with the real world apply. When you suspend your disbelief to watch a work of fiction, that doesn’t mean you’re suddenly ready to accept everything no matter how ridiculous, it means you’re willing to accept the world being presented to you. In the case of The Walking Dead, that means that characters should act logically based on rules, existing logic of the real world. And when they don’t, it stands out as absurd and, typically, proof of very poor writing. I’ve mentioned this previously, but The Walking Dead suffers from having too many different executive producers, too many different writers and too many different directors. There is no unified vision for the TV show, and because of that the show often feels adrift, with characters and other elements running counterintuitively even to themselves.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Bravo!
– Nerd guy was great! He’s made it this far not knowing to run through that 4 foot opening right THERE!
– Don’t think about logic anymore on the show! I just assume that everyone in Georgia has an 80 IQ and that’s why the show works the way it does. Just roll with that!
He’s got a right to be pissed about the nerd in the woods getting got so easily.
Survival is the most basic human need… it’s ingrained in our DNA. There’s no way anybody in that situation just stands there crying. Unless you are a straight up pussy and if so, good riddance.
Yeah… +1 for Apoca-Newbs…
Oops, meant apoca-newbs. Nicely done.
Apoca-news. Sweet!
@ Peter Cavan
I get what you’re saying but that’s still the stupidest in-show logic ever. Like I said, if some real badguys rolled in through the backdoor guns-a-blazing all those sign-making motherfuckers and radio girl would be dead as fucking dead.
Yeah, that’s “possible”. But, like I also mention in part of my rant, anyone still alive two years (or whatever) into the zombie apocalypse has got to be a hardened killer at this point. So, when you factor in how slow the zombies move, how anyone still alive should know that a hard bash on the head should kill them and the hardened-killer thing, even IF the dude had escaped Terminus, he should have been able to LOLstomp a zombie or two and run away.
I talked about the Terminus back door last night. It was as much of a trap as the front door was. Those people were prepared for new guests to walk in that way. They just made it look like they weren’t expecting anyone to use that entrance.
someone suggested earlier that the random nerd in the woods may have escaped terminus, which would account for his lack of weapons, and his calling out for help (he’s used to traveling with a group, all of which are still in a train somewhere)
TL:DR
Love your points about that random nerd in the woods.
Nah, I just like a good rant.
you seem a little upset
I think he’s just implying that even though we know who she was with, we don’t know if they have already arrived and been eaten. Keep in mind that for the most part we havent really known who was farther along on the road to Terminus. And now that I think about it, I wonder if the fact that Carol’s group never saw Maggie’s messages to Glen might mean that they were in the lead on the path to Terminus.
My only wish was that TWD had the same arrangement with AMC that Breaking Bad had, where they get one bleeped f-word per season. That last line would’ve been so much better if he had said, “They’re f–king with the wrong people.”
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand I should read the article before commenting.
Thank you. I mean damn Dustin. Seriously?
This episode would have been a great mid-season finale. Too bad the first half of the season consisted of episodes that should have taken place during season 3. Now it’s going to be all weird when Carl becomes as tall as everyone else after spending a night in the train car.
I think the new season starts in October. They have to start filming soon. One person wrote that they start shooting in May.
This Chandler thing is why I believe the cannibals will keep them there for about 6 months and fatten them up while they eat the victims they already got earlier.. Even if it’s just 4 months later, I can run with it.
Even if the kid looked more like he was 8 when the show started and it’s supposedly only 3 years later, yet he looks around 15 now.
It’s only been four months from shooting and the writing team is nearing the end with the new script. On the Talking Dead, they mentioned that they were already scouting out the new locations on where things will take place in Season Five.
I can’t imagine Chandler Riggs shooting up that much in a five or six month time span.
I agree about the last part of last season, but as far as this season goes I think Gimple has done a fantastic job getting us to this point. Considering he had to set up the pieces that should have been in place before he took over and slowly start to get everything rolling. This second half of the season has been amazing.
If something badass happens it is because it is from the comic books
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
User Unknown:
You are right about that, but that’s also a fact that they can F up the good characters from the comics, like Andrea or Dale so people will hate them.
jon_k is my man. Not only the farm also the CDC episode from season 1, season 3 finale and the whole season 4A that served only so the Governor can get his power back so he can attack them.
@ jon_k:
I personally thought the follow-up conversation between rick and Daryl was much better than how the comic did the scene (Rick and Abraham). The comic goes into this nihilistic “Can’t come back after something like that” diatribe where as the show focused on the human aspect – the brotherly love, the family and all that. That right there makes the show much more compelling than the comic.
Bad writing and plotholes aside…..
“If something badass happens it is because it is from the comic books.”
Like Daryl or Merle’s characters… because they’re not in the comic.
To be fair about the Farm episodes, AMC cut the budget by 25% and increased the episode count by double. So each episode had @ 38% percent of the budget that each season 1 episode had. They did the best they could. It makes sense that there were not a lot of locations, extras and special effects that season.
I think what he’s saying is that when the show veers from the comic storyline, we get 8 episodes of homesteading on the farm, but when it gets nice and intense, it’s pulled directly from the comic. as in stop trying to get creative and stay faithful to the source.
I’d hope so, seeing as it is based on a comic book. That’s like saying if something badass happens in Game of Thrones, it’s because it came from the book.
And Walking Dead is not the first instance of a kid nearly getting raped on basic cable. There are other shows on Adult Swim, FX/FXX and Lifetime that have done that as well.
Since it wasn’t addressed in this last ep as I was hoping, I’m curious… did the car that abducted Beth have a weird crucifix across it’s back window?
Cause the funeral home was stocked with food and seriously seemed like a trap for travelling survivors. And it doesn’t seem like someone would go thru all that set up, to ensnare just one person only one time.
Now, if the car was connected to the funeral home, wouldn’t logical reasoning be that whoever took Beth would head back there at some point (or to a location outside the funeral home)? Why not just stake out the funeral home till the kidnappers came back to it?
If they are going to rape/kill Beth, it would seem like they would want to do it in a bed and have some pigs feet after.
@burnsyfann66 has haters now? how weird is it that commenters on an entertainment blog have haters? the world is a strange sumbitch.
@BurnsyFan66 is the worst.
idididid keeps his minor raping to himself, just like any red blooded MURICAN should
He didnt stay there because it was overrun by zombies? Are you even watching the show?
C’mon, people, rape is no laughing matter. Unless you’re raping a clown, of course. Then it’s hilarious.
*red nose beeps, bowtie spins*
“Pigs feet killed my father. And raped my mother!”
I still wanna know why Daryl just didn’t camp out at that funeral home. Even if Beth didn’t come back, he had a pretty sweet set up there with the food and a comfy coffin to sleep in.
@irishda – don’t worry bout him, he’s just got a case of the Mondays.
…that or he’s psychologically repressed his own latent homosexully brought on by an abusive childhood where his father fingerbanged his secret no no spot while gorging himself on pigs feet (which would also explain his pigsfeetopobia).
“My name has only two repeating letters because I am a clever person. People are fags if they say things. OH SHI-!”
One question that I had was just as Carl was about to step into the boxcar, he sees a box for powdered milk on the ground. Was that for the group already in the boxcar or was that a hint towards Judith possibly being there at Terminus?
Also, I don’t know why everyone’s making a big stink about Beth being eaten or not. She’s a pretty significant character now on the show and is probably safe with Gabriel (when he’s finally introduced).
Overall, I liked the episode. The biggest shock was that all the speculation on who would die was flipped and no one died. It put the foot down finally on Carl and Rick and who they are in this new world and it still shocked with it’s badassary with Rick’s crew taking down Joe and his crazy gang. Looking forward to season five.
Gabriel Stokes ([walkingdead.wikia.com]). In the comics, he appears around the same time as where the TV show currently is set. Plus there’s the notion that the car that Beth was taken in has a cross on the back window ([media.comicbook.com]), meaning that it was Gabriel who scooped her up and out of trouble.
Who tha hell is Gabriel?! Daryl has “first dibs” on Beth which even overrides “claimed”.
HANDS OFF GABE!
Hobo spices?
[bindle flies open]
That wasn’t powdered milk. It was a secret blend of herbs and spices that the group are forced to ingest every 3 hours. This allows them to marinade in the train car.
Like I said in last night article, I expected the end of the episode to be the end of the chase when they were going from room-to-room to find Beth hanging on a wall with her legs missing. The stumps cauterized. Sobbing, she says “They said keeping the carcass alive helps preserve the meat”
Credits.
I wonder if white people taste different than black people.
he’s korean. you gotta ferment him with chilli sauce.
If they eat Glenn, will they just be hungry again an hour later?
C’mon, you knew that was coming . . .
Don’t forget about Glenn!
Blacken*^^
Can they blacked black people?
White people taste like macaroni and cheese.
Black people are spicier from all the hot sauce. White people taste like mayo.
There’s a (fried) chicken joke in there somewhere that I’m too terrified to make.
Reposting something I said in last nights article. Since it’s agreed that Terminus=cannibals (even if they didn’t flat out say it), I have a feeling that, like farms that keep their “food” in close captivity to make the meat more juicy and tender, and since we heard people screaming in other containers there, the writers will use this time to make our characters both lethargic (not much room in those containers, and I have a feeling the cannibals fill the containers up as much as possible) and fatten them up. Season 5 will pick up a good while later to also accommodate Chandler’s growth spurt. If his speech in last night’s episode is also any indication as well, I have a feeling season 5 will see his character do well on his own and not be a 5th wheel for Rick anymore.
Whether that means Rick snuffs it will be determined on how audiences view “New Carl”.
Screw you buddy
So the dude who got eaten in the beginning was totally someone who had escaped from Terminus right? Unarmed and alone in the post apocalyptic world? Then you probably just escaped from a cannibal ranch through a very small window of opportunity. That, or maybe he created an escape route for the gang to use later down the road next season?
It would be interesting to see if they reveal that to be true, and have Rick realize that if he had bothered to save this dude’s life he could have found out about Terminus before walking into a trap.
@Flora
There’s the dude a few posts up who threw up a whole rant, but basically the idea that someone 2 years into the apocalypse and is still super noob is a little far fetched. They’d have to be some badass like Michonne to have done that.
This makes sense…
I was thinking he may have been someone trying to get to Terminus, (though “escaping” is a nice possibility too), but even so, I didn’t find the whole scenario of someone alone being eaten by a team of zombies so out of place like Dustin did.
I like it.