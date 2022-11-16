The Walking Dead series finale is this Sunday. Yes, really.

After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie series is ending — except for the spinoffs, which are just beginning. It’s a tough task for showrunner Angela Kang, who has to balance making the episode feel like a satisfying finale, while also setting up future stories for characters we know don’t die. Another issue: The Walking Dead has so many freaking characters that some fan favorites are going to draw the short end of the proverbial straw.

“What I’ll say is that this is the approach that we took, and it’s possible that not everybody’s going to be satisfied with this, but when you do have that many characters, you cannot give every person equal weight in something that is basically, I don’t know, 60 minutes of screen time. You’re just gonna have a nothing burger story,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly. The finale is “definitely focused more on some particular stories,” she added. “It’s not going to be every single person gets equal screen time, because like I said, it just makes it impossible to wrangle.”

This is why the final episode should be focused on just one character. Sorry, Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Michonne (is she still on the show?), Gabriel, and Negan. It’s Jerry time.

