‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Is Official, Lands A Showrunner

We haven’t heard much about the untitled spin-off of The Walking Dead since it was initially announced in September of last year, but we finally have an update. AMC is moving ahead with the series, and has brought aboard Dave Erickson to oversee the development, executive produce, and co-write the spin-off series.
Dave Erickson’s last work was as a producer and writer on AMC’s Low Winter Sun, which was a spectacular failure for the network. Previous to that, Erickson had written 17 episodes of Sons of Anarchy and had worked as a writer on Canterbury’s Law. He’ll be working alongside Robert Kirkman and Gale Anne Hurd on the new series.
Last we heard, AMC had planned to launch the spin-off in 2015, but that’s not necessarily the case, anymore. Back in January, AMC said that they were taking their time with the series, and trying to ensure that they get it right. We’re still not sure what it’s about, but Robert Kirkman has noted that it’s not technically a spin-off, because none of the characters from The Walking Dead will be involved. It’s more likely a separate series following a different group of characters in a different part of the world dealing with the same zombie apocalypse.
Source: TVGuide
As much as I love TWD I’ve been getting pretty tired of rural GA. I’m pretty down for this spinoff, as long as they don’t fuck it up.
TWD meets SoA ?? Well this ain’t gonna be classy.
proud to say i’ve never gotten sucked in to watch even one ep of SoA, i know plenty of those guys irl, no need to see them glorified for the masses as something to aspire to
In reply to righteous axe, SoA does not glorify them. It really shows how the club has ruined both their own lives and their family’s lives. It is not the best show, but better than 90% of dramas on tv right now.
Well it’s a good thing you’ve made a very informed decision based on no first hand knowledge of the show righteous axe.
Well, that’s about that for TWD. Will be glad to see it put to bed, as the walking , talking, more talking, then some walking has been beaten to death, then reanimated, then shot in the head. When they say no characters will crossover to the new series then it’s a safe bet at least one will show up in the first seasons season finale. Hope to see some lawnmowing in this new show.
I agree with you, as important as some of the events of this season have been, the 2nd half has literally been episodes of them walking, I feel like I’m crazy for being the only one to notice that. Walking, and 2 minutes each episode for character development. Except when Lizzie did her thing. I really enjoy the drama aspect of this show, but good god man…DO SOME SHIT!
@righteous axe: This should be your avatar.
It’s Lost with Zombies and uninteresting flashbacks. So unoriginal it has to copy Of Mice and Men. This spinoff show should be called Tailies.
@Aunt Jemima : it is so
Ok I know it’s unorthodox but what if the TWD spin off is made to be a sequel of Happy Endings and Don’t Trust The Bitch? With both casts banding together and trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. It starts when both groups meet at James Van Der Beek nuclear shelter which turns out isn’t his anymore since he didn’t pay the mortage and now Brad and Jane own it. And then it’s non stop action. Will Alex have an eating contest with a zombie? Will the bitch try to con the governor? So much potential
I would pay real money to watch that.
You need to pitch that idea to someone.
That would be the best show ever!
Sir I would like to contribute to your kickstarter.
“more likely a separate series following a different group of characters in a different part of the world dealing with the same zombie apocalypse” – so it’s a reboot to a currently running successful show? Spaceballs II: the search for more money.
That’s the unofficial tagline of every sequel.
Couldn’t it be the tagline of non sequels as well since most people hope their projects make money?
Perfect! This season has been amazing with the walking and the talking and such. Maybe this series will take place somewhere where people exhibit common sense.
I’d love to see a show that revolves around a group of people who have adapted to society falling apart and are making it work.
People who managed to go North and fortify cottage land, or people who have gotten into a warehouse or something and have started mapping out the surrounding town and have created a comfortable lifestyle through sheer pluck.
So instead of people constantly on the run, you have a home base of characters that you can get to know as they deal with everything that’s coming at them from the outside.
Think of the potentials: Dealing with Winter. Heavy rain or scorching Summer. The drudgery of water collecting, farming, bathing, washing clothes, creating rules… Dealing with people passing through and people who want to stay. The endless ordeal of dealing with the dead as you have to travel farther and farther from your home base for supplies…
Nobody has really ever addressed the idea of “success” in the pop-culture zombie genre as far as I am aware.
bill murray was doing just fine til those assholes showed up and shot him
that MIGHT be a good idea, but they showed pretty clearly with The Farm and The Prison that they can’t pull it off.
This is along the lines of what I was thinking. The biggest difference they are going to be able to make for the spin-off is location and there are some interesting options, Northwest (Lots of rain, forest, winter conditions), Northeast (Crazy winter conditions, possibility of major cities like New York or Boston), or go Southwest like Arizona or New Mexico (Desert, overheating concerns, growing crops would not be much of an option). And I like the idea of a group actually finding success ala Woodbury and how they might actually make it work without a pyschopath at the helm.
I would be more interested in seeing a prequel miniseries not featuring any of the characters we know from the series.
lulz. a prequel to the zombie apocalypse. you can see that right now, just look out your window, turn on the tv.
A spinoff would have a significant advantage over the original, and that is not being hamstrung by source material. Kirkman can do all the AMAs he wants saying otherwise, but there is zero chance that Rick is going to die anytime soon.
In a spinoff, we could have truly shocking moments, like Boardwalk season 2 or something.
rick isn’t going anywhere, and neither is daryl, they know who’s butterin that sweet corporate bread made of money and boredom. everyone else though, up for grabs
Oh, good, they can call it The Meandering Dead.
And the year after that, we can get The Ambling Dead.
So spit balling some names
Walking Dead: SVU
Walking Dead: Los Angeles
Walking Dead: DS9
The Walking Dead: Zombie Intent
Walking Dead: Look Who’s Walking Now
Walking Dead: The College Years
Walking Dead spin-off headed by the guy who did Low Winter Sun? There’s no way this could possib-lie go wrong. Uh…possibly go wrong. That’s the first thing that’s ever gone wrong.
I just noticed this. They’re still allowing the Low Winter Sun people to have any kind of creative input at AMC?
HERE COME THE PRETZELS
The Walking Dead: Tokyo Drift
The Walking a Dead 2 1/2 – The Smell of Death.
The Walking Dead: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
The Walking Dead II: Dead Harder
The Walking Dead in Viva Rock Vegas
The Walking Dead: How i met my zombie
The Walking Dead: Dead Man Walking
The Walking Dead : Are The Survivors (stupid)
The Walking Dead: The Secret of The Ooze
sweet, more zombies! cant wait
YOU RUINED IT
“Previous to that, Erickson had written 17 episodes of Sons of Anarchy ”
/crosses fingers “Please don’t let it be season 3, please don’t let it be season 3………….”
I’d be down with a TWD spinoff that focused on a zombie came to be a zombie… The webisodes did that with bike girl. You can do a lot of storytelling in that.
Clementine or we riot.
YES
One thing I keep thinking when watching the show is, I’d love to see a show set 10-15 years in the future. Like the initial craziness has settled down, the walkers are still a big problem, but only when you get out of your “home base”. It’d be cool to see them trying to reconnect with other major groups, maybe trying to form some semblance of a country again…
Maybe have the same characters, but different actors, you know, like does Coral really suck that hard as a 30 year old man?
Otherwise, another group trying to survive in another location seems ridiculous to me.
Walking Dead: Canada? Just a bunch of frozen zombies ripe for the picking!
Walking Dead 2; Zombie Boogaloo
This show might be unbearably terrible, but it might actually turn out ok simply for one major reason – the showrunners won’t be under Kirkman’s thumb constantly to keep things from straying too far from his comic book or be fired, and may actually be allowed to take the narrative in a direction of their choosing.
Let’s get the Muppets version, the Wocka-Wocka-Wocking Dead.
I like the successful survivors idea, I say they go with a college baseball team, along with the coaches, trainers and a few other random folks, fortified inside the local community college. They can call it . . .
The Balking Dead.
P.S. — That’s my fantasy baseball team name 2 years running now.
I would personally go with either The Running Dead or The Crawling Dead.
If they get to another spinoff the can go with The Surfing Dead or The Grateful Dead.
I wouldn’t want to see the same thing with different people. We’ve kinda got all we can with zombie apocalypse drama. I’d like to see the beginning. What happened, how did it happen, and how others who know what happened are doing to stop it, and if they die or not. Also, individual stories of main characters could be cool and tell where they were when the zombies rose.
The Walking Dead: Even Deadier
The Walking Dead: Back to the Minors
3 Things I would like to see with this spin off.
1) An Idea what caused this.
2) The starting week of the outbreak.
3) Either in UK, Canada, or US. US locations New Orleans, California, Florida, Texas, Kansas, or Chicago.
Absolutely NO FLASHBACKS.
Characters:
crazy military guy that left his unit, a sexy bartender/waitress that can take care of herself, a mom and older son, a junkie, two or three bikers, a homeless person, a teacher, 2 other families with 3 or more in their family.
Zombies:
A gorilla, monkey or primate zombie.
Locations: (Shelters)
A Zoo, inside the city, another fortified location
Other elements:
Hurricane, Earthquake, Flooding, out-of-control fire, a very bad storm.