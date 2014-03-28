‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Is Official, Lands A Showrunner

We haven’t heard much about the untitled spin-off of The Walking Dead since it was initially announced in September of last year, but we finally have an update. AMC is moving ahead with the series, and has brought aboard Dave Erickson to oversee the development, executive produce, and co-write the spin-off series.

Dave Erickson’s last work was as a producer and writer on AMC’s Low Winter Sun, which was a spectacular failure for the network. Previous to that, Erickson had written 17 episodes of Sons of Anarchy and had worked as a writer on Canterbury’s Law. He’ll be working alongside Robert Kirkman and Gale Anne Hurd on the new series.

Last we heard, AMC had planned to launch the spin-off in 2015, but that’s not necessarily the case, anymore. Back in January, AMC said that they were taking their time with the series, and trying to ensure that they get it right. We’re still not sure what it’s about, but Robert Kirkman has noted that it’s not technically a spin-off, because none of the characters from The Walking Dead will be involved. It’s more likely a separate series following a different group of characters in a different part of the world dealing with the same zombie apocalypse.

Source: TVGuide