The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Funniest Reactions To This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

With the mid-season premiere being all boring and Carl-centric I didn’t put an installment together thanks to a lack of content and this GIF really being the only lulz you needed. But with this week’s episode picking things up a bit we’re back where we belong: finding weird and random humor in AMC’s take on a the zombie apocalypse.
Spoilers are oh so obviously ahead. Which Hangover character do you guys think Glenn is? If your answer is Chow then you’ve just been proven racist by the racist prover.
And because I missed the most obvious lulz of all last week…
remind me again, why are we still watching this slower than molasses drawn out episode filler cheap ass production of a series with 10 minutes of exciting action 5 before the “mid season finale” and 5 more before they put this awful season to bed for another year?
because you have nothing better to do.
Because it still has 100 per cent more zombie headstomps than any other show currently on TV.
To make fun of it?
@all fair enough
It is terrible as all fuck but I still watch it because a) I’ve loved zombies since the mid 80s and b) I’m kind invested in the primary characters at this point.
That being said, the only show I absolutely have to watch is True Detective. And, by comparison, The Walking Dead writers have about as much talent as Nick Pizzolatto’s bowel movements.
Okay at this point, I think it’s just moved into bad horror movie territory. You say “DON’T GO IN THERE!!!!!” during the movie, you say “You were shooting a gun two feet away and missed” during this show. However, I do enjoy horror movies and at this point, Sleepaway Camp has better writing than Walking Dead.
Nothing better than people bitching about the show on message boards but still watching. Priceless.
Bruce Campbell needs to make a guest appearance and tell Rick “Well hello, Mr. Fancy Pants. I got news for you pal, you ain’t leadin’ but two things right now: Jack and Shit. And Jack left town.”
I Lulz’d at the Cosby zoom zip bweepopedidy bop
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!
Me and my wife Camilllllllle laughed.
“Dad is great!
Gave us the chocolate cake!”
It should not have made me laugh so hard, and yet here we are.
Michonne pointing at the dead bunnies was amazing…instant laugh.
What’di’doo, ‘whit’da’jello puddin’ pop.
Glen is definitely Chow. Not because they’re both Asian, but because they’re both best in super tiny doses.
Real talk.
These guys were curious about the whereabouts of that puddin’ also…
[31.media.tumblr.com]
Awwwww yeaaaaah.
“Dad, I can hear the zombies coming….”
“Aaah Agotcho catchoo gazippa doop!”
Are they carrying the old guys zombie head around so he can provide sage advice when required to move the plot forward.