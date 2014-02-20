The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Funniest Reactions To This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

#.LOL #The Walking Dead
Editorial Director
02.20.14 21 Comments

With the mid-season premiere being all boring and Carl-centric I didn’t put an installment together thanks to a lack of content and this GIF really being the only lulz you needed. But with this week’s episode picking things up a bit we’re back where we belong: finding weird and random humor in AMC’s take on a the zombie apocalypse.

Spoilers are oh so obviously ahead. Which Hangover character do you guys think Glenn is? If your answer is Chow then you’ve just been proven racist by the racist prover.

And because I missed the most obvious lulz of all last week…

