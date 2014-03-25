The Walking Lulz: The Internet's Funniest Reactions To This Week's 'The Walking Dead'

#.LOL #The Walking Dead
Editorial Director
03.25.14 18 Comments

After a few weeks off I’m proud to welcome back the “The Walking Lulz” as the internet is once again properly inspired by The Walking Dead, specifically everything about the “CLAIMED” concept (shocker).

Enjoy this primer as next week’s reactions to the finale (and the season as a whole) should not disappoint. Note: I will happily post nothing but Kenny Powers-Eugene mashups if the quantity is there. Take it away Eugene/Kenny

I enjoyed this a little too much..

Around The Web

TOPICS#.LOL#The Walking Dead
TAGS.lolThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP