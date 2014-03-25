The Walking Lulz: The Internet's Funniest Reactions To This Week's 'The Walking Dead'

After a few weeks off I’m proud to welcome back the “The Walking Lulz” as the internet is once again properly inspired by The Walking Dead, specifically everything about the “CLAIMED” concept (shocker).
Enjoy this primer as next week’s reactions to the finale (and the season as a whole) should not disappoint. Note: I will happily post nothing but Kenny Powers-Eugene mashups if the quantity is there. Take it away Eugene/Kenny…
I enjoyed this a little too much..
That last one was bunk. But them again so is everything about Maggie and Glenn.
Is Maggie going to follow Glenn when he goes to take a shit?
that last slide should read “until you get hit in the head with a bat.”
D’oh!
Too soon…
Spoilers BITCH!!!
[www.youtube.com]
@TypeIIIJPD: That’s awesome.
Beth was taken by Joe Carrol’s cult. She had her throat slashed because she was going to tell the cops where Joe was. She won’t be back.
Is there anyone who torrented the episode that can attest to the episode length? I always see so much bitching about commercials, but there’s never more than a couple minute variance in hour long episodes.
So either the breaks are shorter, so it seems like there are more, the show is so good it feels like it’s ending fast, or people are just whiny entitled brats.
The one I have says 43 minutes
It’s always been the same [www.couchtuner.eu]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
[blog.chron.com]
[static.fjcdn.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
[blog.chron.com]
I only noticed commercial quantity the last two weeks. Now that True Detective is off, I watch TWD live. And I’m regretting it.
Dude! Start about half hour into the show and you’re good. I don’t think I watch anything live except sports.
I want to see the “hey your looking for glenn too? Lets go into this dark tunnel.” one.