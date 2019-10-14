(WARNING: Extreme spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below.)

Much attention was paid to the security protocols in place for the final season of Game of Thrones, which often filmed in remote controls. Drone killers and what have you. Meanwhile, Vince Gilligan was able to make El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, a feature-length film based on one of the most acclaimed television dramas ever, in the 34th most populated city in the country, and no one knew anything about it (except hushed locals in Albuquerque) until the trailer came out in August. The trickiest part about keeping the project on the down low? Keeping Bryan Cranston’s cameo a secret.

Cranston, who won four Emmys for playing teacher-turned-meth legend Heisenberg, appears near the end of El Camino in a flashback around the events of season two’s “4 Days Out.” He delivers one of the most gutting lines in the movie (“You didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special”) and wears a noticeable bald cap, because, as Gilligan explained to USA Today, he was doing Network on Broadway at the time.

“His movements are pretty well-documented by paparazzi, and especially if he flew to Albuquerque, it would be a big news event. Any time Bryan Cranston shows up in Albuquerque, people take notice and take pictures on their cellphones or whatnot, because it’s a somewhat small town,” Gilligan said. “So what we had to do was fly him in on a private jet (from New York), and then when he landed at the Albuquerque airport, we put a bag over his head, put him in a tinted car, and then drove him to the set that way. Once he got there, people surrounded him with umbrellas and stuff like that. It was a whirlwind trip – he was only in Albuquerque for 36 hours.”

Only 36 hours? That’s practically half the lifespan for a fly.

