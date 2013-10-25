Walton Goggins Has Been Saying Some Amazing Things About The Next Season Of 'Justified'

So I don’t want to alarm you guys or anything, but it is almost November already, which means that the fifth season of Justified is less than three months away. That is good news. And here’s even better news: People have been asking Walton Goggins about it, and he has been answering them with some very exciting collections of syllables. Like, for example, this quote he gave to TV Line about a scene he filmed for the season’s first episode that has “permanently altered” the way he sees his character…

“This is a headset that I’ve never been in for Boyd Crowder,” shares Goggins. “I don’t think he’s ever been as cornered or felt as impotent as he feels right now. That emotion for a man like Boyd is a dangerous place to be.”

… and this quote to TV Guide, which has me so excited that I’ve been breathing into a paper bag for about 15 minutes now.

“He’s angry and he feels impotent. If he can’t break through that glass ceiling, he’s going to shatter it with his bullets,” Goggins says. “He is in a place of volatility… that he’s never been before in his life, and he’s acting out in ways that I could not have foreseen.”

BOYD CROWDER IS CORNERED AND FEELING IMPOTENT SO HE’S GOING TO SHOOT HIS WAY OUT THROUGH THE GLASS CEILING. I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. IT SOUNDS TERRIFIC. AND I HAD AN EXCUSE TO POST THAT BANNER PICTURE AGAIN. TODAY IS A GREAT DAY.