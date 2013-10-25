Walton Goggins Has Been Saying Some Amazing Things About The Next Season Of 'Justified'

So I don’t want to alarm you guys or anything, but it is almost November already, which means that the fifth season of Justified is less than three months away. That is good news. And here’s even better news: People have been asking Walton Goggins about it, and he has been answering them with some very exciting collections of syllables. Like, for example, this quote he gave to TV Line about a scene he filmed for the season’s first episode that has “permanently altered” the way he sees his character…
“This is a headset that I’ve never been in for Boyd Crowder,” shares Goggins. “I don’t think he’s ever been as cornered or felt as impotent as he feels right now. That emotion for a man like Boyd is a dangerous place to be.”
… and this quote to TV Guide, which has me so excited that I’ve been breathing into a paper bag for about 15 minutes now.
“He’s angry and he feels impotent. If he can’t break through that glass ceiling, he’s going to shatter it with his bullets,” Goggins says. “He is in a place of volatility… that he’s never been before in his life, and he’s acting out in ways that I could not have foreseen.”
BOYD CROWDER IS CORNERED AND FEELING IMPOTENT SO HE’S GOING TO SHOOT HIS WAY OUT THROUGH THE GLASS CEILING. I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. IT SOUNDS TERRIFIC. AND I HAD AN EXCUSE TO POST THAT BANNER PICTURE AGAIN. TODAY IS A GREAT DAY.
January needs to be now damnit.
I love this. Boyd has, up until the end of last season, always been the coolest head in the room. Which is awesome, but I also want to see him cornered and desperate.
I don’t want to be in that Dairy Queen when the bullets start flying.
So many ruined Dilly Bars!
Julia, I applaud your use of that gif. I was about to do the same dance, and I’m not a 12-year-old girl just given tickets to the Beatles.
Agreed
That is hypnotizing. I can’t look away.
I had a dream about Boyd the other night. Wouldn’t kick him or Walter out of bed anytime soon.
*WALTON, damnit.
Nooooo that was just mean!
I hope Venus Van Damme figures into this plot somehow.
So maybe this season Raylan starts acting more like a Marshal, and Boyd starts acting like a desperate criminal. With Ava in jail, I can see that.
Considering how the last season ended… I don’t see Raylan acting more like a marshal.
If Boyd isn’t forlornly eating a Dilly bar thinking about what could have been I’ll be heartbroken.
I hope his hair feels corned and impotent and has to shoot its way out too
I hope he uses 700 words to explain what he’s going to do.
I hope we see him loose it in a meeting trying to get the DQ franchise!
Lose, you loosed-brained fuck.
It would be interesting as a snap back from last season if Raylan was more law abiding and Crowder more lawless.
he seems to be basically turning into boyd crowder with the way he worded those quotes.
i approve of this.
Every voice over that Morgan Freeman does should have a Boyd Crowder B-side. #TeamAva
RAMPAGE!!!!!!!!!
Why didn’t I read this until now? STUPID REAL LIFE.