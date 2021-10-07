While WandaVision was touted as a limited series, and scored several Emmy wins in that category, that just means the show won’t have a second season. Spinoffs, on the other hand, are fair game, and Marvel is reportedly going straight for the series’ breakout star: Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

According to Variety, a spinoff series focused on Agatha is being developed for Disney+ from the creative team behind WandaVision:

Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May.

Obviously, the notoriously secret Marvel isn’t going to tip its hands to the spinoff’s plot until the studio is ready, but there’s a world of opportunity to explore with Hahn’s character, whose origin goes all the way back to the Salem Witch trials. Plus, it didn’t hurt that Hahn is a stellar actor who stole practically every scene she was in.

As for whether Agatha will be the hero or the villain in the new spinoff is a mystery (put money on a little of both), but we can probably all speculate that Mephisto is definitely going to show up. This has to be the one. Maybe.

(Via Variety)