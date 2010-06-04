Want A Cooking Show? Buy Hair Gel

Matt’s waiting for someone to come hook up his cable at his new apartment. So he can’t even check in on us for a couple hours. You know what that means – midday drinking party with Uncle DG! Call all your friends.
I love The Food Network. I really do. But they’re making it hard for me to sustain that love lately. The main culprit is the epic douche on the right side of the banner pic, the host of “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” Guy Fieri. The show itself should be fantastic. Each episode features three restaurants, usually ones that are either quintessentially small town, quirky, and/or notable. Once there, the proprietor is interviewed, they show how to make a couple of their signature dishes, and they talk to some satisfied customers. That’s a great formula – one that should be really hard to screw up. Oh, but they do.
Guy Fieri rolls in at the top of every show looking like the front man of a Smash Mouth tribute band, all bleach blonde spiked hair and wristbands pushed up to his mid-forearm. It’s as though he looked in the mirror one day in 1998 and said, “Well, this is certainly a timeless look,” before buying crates of Kryptonite hair gel. Once he gets inside, his personality picks up right where his style left off, saying sentences (somehow with a straight face) like, “Wow, that’s one crunchtastic ride to Flavortown!” Ugh.
Worst of all is the big deal he makes about his patented “Hunch” maneuver he uses when eating a drippy, gooey sandwich. Ooo, so you lean forward when you take a bite to keep food particles and sauces from falling onto your clothes? Wherever did you come up with such a genius plan of attack? Possibly from watching EVERY SINGLE PERSON WITH HALF A BRAIN WHO HAS EVER EATEN A MESSY SANDWICH?! It’s not a novel idea just because you ruined countless bowling shirts before figuring it out, jackass. It just means you’re a dimwit.
In conclusion, please click through for an example of the proper way to produce a cooking show:
In other news, Olivia Munn has joined the correspondents on the Daily Show.
I may need to lie down.
Nice work, DG. Do Ina Garten next, or as I like to call her “Barefoot Cunt-essa”.
Anne Burrell is awful. She should be forced to live in Paula Dean’s buttery vagina.
This is why I gave up Food Network for America’s Test Kitchen. No, seriously. Public television rules.
Ina Garten is a little snobby, but she cooks her ass off. Unfortunately, she then eats it back on tenfold.
Cable is for chumps. Fiber all the way.
Good Eats or GTFO. I’ve learned more about how to make real food better from Alton Brown than all these other clowns combined. I don’t give a fuck about how to Sous Vide duck breast with a chyote puree. I’m just looking to expand my repertoire past hot dogs and mac n’ cheese.
Paula Deen styles her hair with heavy cream and bacon grease.
With you on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The show is awesome and I’ve been to a couple of the places he’s been (most often was Blimpy Burger in Ann Arbor) and they are awesome. He however is a douche. With JHC too, Brown’s cross-country series was sweet too. Giada drives me nuts, she’s hot but for fucks sake, you do not have an accent so stop faking one when you say mozzarella. There’s a couple of British chicks on there, forget the shows, that are pretty hot too.
Every Bobby Flay dish ever: “…and we’ll top it off with a spicy chipotle/mango relish.”
/I love food network and apologize about nothing
Anytime I subject myself to a Guy Fieri show I’m always disgusted by seeing him prepare food with his filth encrusted mafioso wannabe rings still on his fat fingers.
I enjoy “What Would Brian Boitano Make” way more than I should. But my favorites are the Neelys. I’m a sucker for their brand of charm.
The AV Club described him as the personification of chili cheese fries. While it is a smear on the good name of chili cheese fries I can think of no better description.
Anthony Bourdain once described Guy Fieri as the Poochie of the Food Network.
Best Description Ever.
Truth. Good Eats is the shit.
Doubletruth. Bobby Flay likes to give everything some heat
Alton Brown is a fag. He makes Guy Fieri look like John Wayne.
The Nealys are what I imagine my grandpa experienced listening to Amos and Andy on the Radio: An obnoxiously over the top spectacle of racial stereotypes…
fuck those two and their half-hour soft-shoe minstrel act…
and that Guy Fieri owns the same edition of Cool things to say-1992 that Stewart Scott on ESPN owns.
If by that you mean that neither Fieri or the Duke could cook anything like Alton can, I’ll agree.
Love Good Eats! Alton Brown is a cooking genius. The man knows the science behind the cooking. He’s like the bastard love child of Bill Nye the Science Guy and Julia Child!
this is why god created foodnetworkhumor.com
Guy Fieri is such a turd burglar. If only he would have a much needed heart attack, on camera preferably, then the world would be a better place. A bigger pretentious hipster/foodie piece of shit has never existed. His patented “hunch” he no doubt learned while squeezing out a sperm-laden log on the toilet. May he die of ass cancer…in prison…after 30 years of abuse at the hands of psychotic cell mates and guards, the fucking twat.
Alton rocks!!! He’s my mad culinary scientist. I learn a lot watching his shows even though I’ve been cooking for 22 years. I love his take on uni-taskers and opts for the ever genius multi-taskers. His eccentric ways of using things for cooking you ordinarily wouldn’t think of is awesome. Remember the Terra Cotta smoker? Pure Genius. I always look forward to when he dresses up like Colonal Sanders. Especially when he made the pineapple upside down cornmeal cake.*mouth waters*. If Alton says it works, I’m doing it. I’m trying to stock my kitchen with things he mentioned in his book, “Gear for your kitchen”. I have 3 of his books and love them. I can wait to get more. I really don’t watch any other chef. If Alton’s on a FN show, you bet I’m watching every minute of it and taking notes. *Note to Alton: “Please don’t lose any more weight.”
You guys talk a lot of shit about someone who obviously knows a lot about food. Grow the fuck up. Seriously. You must think Adam Richmand is a fucking Obese cow from hell if you hate this and talk shit about foodnetworks choices. The foodnetwork has had its highest ratings from his original shows and he’s getting more- and Im sure you haters hate bobby flays throwdown also…. if so than you dont like food.. and shouldn’t be giving your nasty putrid opinion.
so the secret to a food network show is tits and a smile? forget that, yeah its alright, but I change the channel. granted, my favorite show is chopped, but DDD is not as unbareable as you make it sound. chillthefuckout.
Ugh. America’s Test Kitchen. The show where it takes fourteen steps to boil water. Christopher Kimball is a total pencil neck.