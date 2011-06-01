Warming Glow’s Summer TV Preview

This is Warming Glow’s official summer TV preview, highlighting 25 shows, some great and some awful, but mostly somewhere in-between, that will keep you in the confines of your home instead of enjoying the warm weather and getting some much-needed exercise. (Also, before it’s brought up, “Beavis and Butthead” isn’t included because it doesn’t have an official premiere date yet.)
“Franklin & Bash” (TNT, June 1)
I’m looking forward to “Franklin & Bash” (it’s like the male version of “Rizzoli & Isles,” which returns July 11, FYI) because I’ll finally have a good reason for disliking Breckin Meyer. For years, the star of Road Trip and “Inside Schwartz” has bugged me, even though he’s in two shows I really like, “Robot Chicken” and “King of the Hill,” just because he looks so punchable. But now, when “Franklin & Bash” — about two “hotshot lawyers” played by Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who presumably don’t play by the rules — premieres, I’ll have visual proof of why I dislike Breckin Meyer. Hopefully the world follows suit.
“Men of a Certain Age” (TNT, June 1)
Really, it’s good! I hate “Everybody Loves Raymond,” too, and think that Major League: Back to the Minors is the one weak spot in the otherwise perfect Major League trilogy (I have no previous grudge against you, Andre Braugher), but “Men of a Certain Age” is a great summer stay-at-home show. It’s easy to find yourself watching multiple episodes at a time, and Braugher, Ray Romano, and Scott Bakula (Dr. Beckett/Captain Archer!) have convincing chemistry between them. Although I can’t decide if “Men” makes me happy to be 23 years old or sad that I’m not in my 40s, I still suggest giving the show a chance.
“Childrens Hospital” (Adult Swim, June 2)
Rob Corddry, Megan Mullally, Rob Huebel, Ken Marino, Erinn Hayes, Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Henry Winkler, Malin Akerman, Nick Offerman, David Wain, Nick Kroll, Ed Helms, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Lo Truglio, Lizzy Caplan, Jon Hamm…the number of insanely funny people who have appeared on “Childrens Hospital” isn’t fair to other shows; they’re hogging all the talent. Season 3 begins at the very DVR-able time of midnight.
“Love Bites” (NBC, June 2)
Dead before it even aired, the hour-long comedy (uh oh) “Love Bites” was supposed to air in the fall of 2010. But a slew of behind-the-camera changes—like actress Becki Newton getting pregnant, even though her character on the show is a virgin, and Jordana Spiro fleeing back to her other, more successful show, “My Boys”—pushed “Love” back to midseason, then the summer, where it has a decreased episode count, from 13 to 9. Newton has already been cast on another pilot, so “Love Bites” is all set to be a trivia answer to a question no one ever asks.
“The Glades” (A&E, June 5)
Like “Dexter,” but for stupid(er?) people.
ahhh, the clock in the weeds promo is set to 4:20. What does THAT mean?
Wow, that and the other Wilfred promos (page 3) actually look super promising. Sets up nicely for a great “the dog is watching us bone” punchline, episode, or recurring joke.
Rescue Me has never been great??!?! Maybe you should watch seasons 1-2 again (maybe 3), those were great, then it got a little too much into itself but still had great eps during the other seasons. Entourage is terrible like an extremely bad hangover. The worst part is that I think it’s been on so long and so many douches have been exposed to it that we’re going to have to live with it terribleness for the next decade. Seriously, countless college age douchebags are going to think they are one or another character from the show.
It took every ounce of self control for me to not punch my computer screen when I saw that Entourage picture.
PS Adrian Grenier can’t act, his epic lack of acting ability is at Keanu Reeves levels. Also, his character, Vince, needs to be punched in the face repeatedly on a weekly basis for eternity.
If Entourage doesn’t culminate in all the characters dying in a house fire in the last episode as a result of ‘fast living’, then I think I missed the point of this series.
uh, why no burn notice? that show is back and awesome.
and white collar, like a gay version of burn notice.
Who the heck watches Burn Notice?
this guy.
but your question reminds me of the aziz stand-up joke:
And Piper Perabo fills the screen nicely in Covert Affairs, another one of those harmless USA shows.
I have been excited about Wilfred since I saw the first teaser promo way back in January. I had actually completely forgot about it until now. Yippee!!
the big C???
I didn’t know they made a tv series based on Katherine Heigl….
I anxious about this coming season of Tru Blood, Season three had an awful lot of dude sex and man butt.
Anyone else notice how the tallest of the entourage crew seems to check in at around 5’7″ while three of them appear to be far south of 5’6″. Where did they cast this show, Lilliput?
LOVED Rescue Me the first few seasons. But I was done by the time they had killed off the son AND the brother AND the chief AND the dad… and it’s 7 years later and Tommy’s still drinking and popping pills and seeing ghosts and screwing every chick in the cast…it just got old. Oh, and spoiler alert.
Damages is back?! Yay! I love that show.
Covert Affairs is also good fun to watch in the summer.
Speaking of Covert Affairs/Piper Perabo, was anyone else confused as to why the star of a wholesome USA show had her tits flyin around in Game of Thrones as Queen of the horsefuckers? I kept meaning to look up whether they were the same actress, but I realized I didn’t give a shit, because tits.
FYI, they’re not the same (Queen Deanerys(?) is Emelia Clarke, but damn if they weren’t separated at birth.
Seeing as how EVERY episode of Entourage has them ending up on top, they really, really need to end it badly. I grenier’s character dies on the toilet while stroking himself, the manager friend is diced up by a tranny he “accidentally” picked up Eddie Murphy style, turtle uses his home lobotomy kit on himself, and they guy who isn’t matt dillon gets buried in shit by a portapotty accident on set. Ari gold survives but the guy who plays him in real life is his typical jackass self to a production assistant and ends up walled up on someone’s basement.
I never got the Closer. Watched parts of two episodes and one, I can’t look at Kyra Sedgewick and two, I can’t listen to Kyra Sedgewick.
You know who writes good Science Fiction? Harlan Ellison, Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, Greg Bear to name a few. (RIP RB and IA).
People that don’t care about Breaking Bad have nothing important to add. On any subject.
With Wilfred Im glad they are using the same guy in this version as they did in the original Australian one as the dog. I know that they are going to just use the same story line as they did in the SBS version here in AUS and just change it slighty but I’m looking toward to it. Just like I was when they remake other TV shows for the US. Like Shameless.
