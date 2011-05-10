Warren Buffett Coming to ‘The Office’

If you follow TV industry news, you’ve probably noticed a new trend lately: almost every week, a new guest star is revealed for “The Office” Season 7 finale. First it was Ricky Gervais and Will Arnett. Then it was Ray Romano, James Spader, and Catherine Tate. Then Jim Carrey. And now the latest guest star added to the slate is multi-gazillionaire Warren Buffett.

NBC confirmed the billionaire investor will make a cameo in Thursday’s episode, interviewing for the job as a replacement to Michael Scott. Buffett enlisted the “Office” cast for a skit shown in April at the annual shareholders meeting for his company, Berkshire Hathaway. Carell appeared in the skit, in which Buffett pretends to take over for Michael Scott as the head of the Scranton branch of fictional “Office” company Dunder Mifflin. [Variety]

Of course, because Variety is run by a bunch of retarded weasels versed in moronic shorthand, they state that Buffett will appear in the season finale (scheduled for May 19th) which is apparently also this Thursday’s episode (May 12th). So which is it? Who knows? What am I, some kind of reporter?