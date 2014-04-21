Was The Sex Scene In Tonight’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ The Most Disturbing In TV History?

The fact that incest was only the third most disturbing thing about Jaime and Cersei’s tryst in the sept during “Breaker of Chains” (the first and second being, of course, he kind of, sort of rapes her and THAT’S JOFFREY’S CORPSE) made it a special kind of uncomfortable. Game of Thrones has gotten away with some squirm-inducing sex scenes before, including…
…but nothing quite like a brother raping his sister in front of their dead son. Outside of every time Howard the Duck is on, do you think that was the most difficult-to-watch sex scene in TV history?
1st Night’s Watch Officer: ‘Rapist, rapist, thief, knight’s son, rapist, thief, thief AND a rapist…”
2nd Night’s Watch Officer: “You said ‘rapist’ four times”
1st Night’s Watch Officer: “These guys like rape”
+A shit load of dimes
Through the vatican?
Kinky
For his next impression, Jesse Owens!
Too Jewish
[www.youtube.com]
Not the best episode to get my wife to start watching game of thrones with me.
My friend kept saying that I should watch Nip/Tuck. When I tuned in for the first time, it was about a girl banging her German Shepard.
I guess that’s what counts as art nowadays.
That was way darker than the book. I wasn’t expecting that at all between Jamie and Cersei.
yea that really bothered me, I didn’t think it was a rape at all in the book
Yeah it wasn’t rape in the book at all. I really don’t know why they chose to go that route on the show after the whole Jamie redemption arc.
The book was dark enough, with them doin it in the crypt as she’s supposed to be mourning. This was just creepy dark.
Yeah that had me second guessing if I had misread the scene in the book. Glad it wasn’t just me. Also it seemed odd to tear down Jamie’s redemptive qualities that they have been working on.. just weird.
Is it just me, or have we seen a fair number of minor variations from the books this season? Shae is very different, Jaime’s story has been switched around, and both Jon Snow and Arya’s storylines have been monkeyed with a bit. It seems like an effort to trim the fat and build some momentum through the season, which makes sense.
I feel like turning that sex scene from the books into a rape is simply an extremely lazy way to get a reaction out of people. I hope the writers don’t continue this trend; get people to talk about your show because it’s good, not because it has gross scenes that are meant to invoke shallow reactions.
And as mentioned, it’s a giant unnecessary curve ball on Jaime’s redemption sub-plot to boot. What, was Jaime becoming too likable? Well they fixed that pretty god damn quick if that was the case.
I don’t mind it when they deviate from the books (especially since they’ve done it often enough already), but there was no reason to turn “creepy crypt sex” into “creepy crypt RAPE”. Again, what the hell were the writers thinking? The scene is already disturbing enough as it is, why pile on and practically dismiss a good chunk of Jaime’s character development that was established previously?
All sex is rape, you’re reading the wrong books. Something, something, privilege. Never mind.
Thank you Scott Hall, expressed my idea better than I was.
I was just beginning to like Jamie, too….
I was just starting to like Jaime, too.
Ygritte is rebounding well.
Jon taught her how to box out.
Aunt Jemima, I love you so much.
You nourished me during my lean years.Lawd-a-mercy, you need to give up your biscuit recipe.
Laws, yes.
Enjoy Ygritte.
How has it taken this long for me and Aunt Jemima to hook up?
The internet has failed me
I’m more than just a bottle of syrup, but I’ll be happy to give up my biscuit anytime ;)
+3
@Aunt Jemima: Now I would butter the hell out of that biscuit.
I’ve never seen Game of thrones before – and i’m not saying this isn’t the most disturbing sex scene in television – but if one is discussing the most disturbing scenes, David Aceveda’s assault/rape scene in “The Shield” has held that title for many years and it would take one really messed up scene to dethrone it- awful pun not intended.
Also, Mad Men’s scene of Joan being raped by her then-husband Greg also deserves a mention.
I never managed to get into Shield or Mad Men, but are those really worse than Howard the Duck?
@Mechakisc The Shield one was pretty pretty… pretty awful.
Though, Aceveda sure can suck a mean one! I don’t get down like that, but if I ever change my mind, I gotta get his number.
Yeah, I felt bad for Aceveda for the rest of the series. Like really bad, genuinely ashamed… it was just a character, but I cringed for him. And that scene was really unexpected too.
And here, we all knew about the Lannisters’ incest, so it’s not even close. I was hoping Cersei would pull hard and Joffrey’s corpse would come tumbling down; then you might be able to consider it.
What always baffles me is all these girls I know were swooning over Khal Drogo in s. 1…after his bedroom proclivities are introduced by him tearing off Dany’s clothes & giving it to her so hard from behind she is wincing & crying.
That was more than a little rapey, ladies, no matter how handsome you think Jason Momoa is. The fact she’s just 14 in the books makes it even more fucked up.
I’m sure we’ll discuss this more and I’m not going to get all spoilery here but you could definitely tell that we’re treading into A Feast For Crows territory because that was a pretty weak episode by GoT standards.
Charles Dance though, lecturing Tommen on what it takes to be a king, (and how to fuck as well), THAT was great stuff.
The scene of Tywin and Oberyn was insanely great. They said more with their eyes and body language than any script could.
I agree on Tywin/Oberyn, and I really enjoyed the Tyrion/Pod scene as well.
HOT
Worst. Threesome. Ever.
Well there’s a hard on joke in there somewhere.
Jaime is the bearer of Westeros’s first hand-shaped dildo.
Most uncomfortable? Not really. They weren’t making flowers after all.
I wonder if Cersei was stumped…
Joffrey is ashamed to admit he got a little stiff.
I loved the episode. Great stuff.
I was only a little disappointed to see Daario instead of Strong Belwas doing the one-on-one scene with the best that Mereen had to offer. I was also interested to see how they were going to handle the “shit in your general direction” moment with Belwas.
HBO still has standards. Who knew?
And I will go on record as saying that may have been the very first broadcast version of “under-cock”.
loving the undercock, there needs to be more hanging dong in this show.
There is an actual word “undercock”?
There is now.
I don’t remember it being NEAR as rapey in the book. Cersei wanted it. And not in a rape apologist kind of way, she actually says “Do it now, do me now”
Sucks if they’re trying to make Jamie good.
She seemed to be kissing him back at times, like she was playing it both ways, but I agree, the book version definitely explained what was going on much better.
There’s a really good article on The AV Club about how much less rapey the book was. It was maybe a bit controlling, but not rapey.
They sure like taking things from the books that weren’t rapey and making them super rapey. See: Dany and Drogo’s wedding night, Jaime and Cersei tonight. WTF, HBO?
It probably would’ve seemed just as rapey if Dany looked as young as she was supposed to be on her wedding night.
Well, if you’ve a better idea to bring back the spark in a dead romance, i’d like to hear it!
Imagine walking in on that one. What do you say? Do you just leave the bouquet? Do you sign the book?
“Dammit, the announcement said casual dress!”
Cheer and throw peanuts.
Come for the incest, stay for the necrophilia?
Concerned?
I was rooting for it.
Dead Joffrey being the opening shot and then seeing him dead for the whole sept scene made me turgid, and I’ll be honest and admit that this scene didn’t exactly lessen my hate boner for Cersei and Joffrey.
I kept thinking the body was going to fall on them!! Their incest love child dies and Jamie has to have her. Man this family….
that is exactly what I pictured happening, especially when she was pulling on the table curtain towards the end.
Book guy spoiler:
Going into that scene I knew what was coming but kept thinking no way this is how it would happen. I’m really disappointed at how things happens. Doesn’t match the books at all and the entire impact is lost. Waste of a huge opportunity.
Yeah I was disturbed in a different way while reading that scene. Totally lost the impact.
I’m not on the whole “this show should be just like the books” wagon. I usually like when they change it up, Jamie is not a good guy, he’s killed his cousin, fathered three children with his sister, killed the king he swore to protect (yeah that whole speech, we know) got all up in Ned’s grill, has been a spoiled brat his whole life…. The show clearly wants something else for him. They’ve made great decisions so far when taking a different path from the books so I’ll keep an open mind while this one plays out.
@Goldenhand the Just:
Then you didn’t get the point at all. It is precisely the fact that Jamie starts out an unlikeable character, a cocky and arrogant warrior with a dark past, that makes it so interesting to learn more about him and see how he changes due to the humbling events in his life.
In the books we learn about how his love for his sister developed, we learn why he killed the king, we learn his motivations for even becoming part of the Kingsguard and how the events in his young life have made him bitter and sarcastic.
It is then the capture by the Starks, forced to spend so much time with Brienne, who shows him how an honorable Knight should behave, the loss of his swordhand, which is pretty much the only strength he had and the long absence from King’s Landing, not being there when Joffrey dies that really shakes him up and he starts going from Bully to someone who actually wants to give a good account of himself for once.
There is no “oh Jamie is not a good guy” because the entire essence of the story is that no one’s just good or just bad. Good people do bad things and vice versa. Characters can change and develop and that was the case with Jamie and it was a big part of his character in the book.
In fact, it is STILL interesting to see where GRRM will take the character in the next books, because Jamie has actually become a leader, a tactician and does not solve problems in the typical Lannister fashion of deceit and betrayal.
What the show did made absolutely no sense in the scheme of things and I cannot imagine what exactly this rape is supposed to set up for him as a character. Just the fact that he rapes the only woman he ever really loved is ridiculous.
@Rapax
I didn’t miss any point, I read the books and came to the same conclusions as you, and I may have oversimplified that he isn’t a good guy, but seriously he’s done some fucked up shit. What I said though, was that I’m willing to see how the show will use him differently. I did really enjoy GRRM’s Jaime, and to be honest I initially don’t like where they are going but my comment was that I’m open to seeing where it goes because a vast majority of the details the show changes have been for the better (with a big exception being Strong Belwas)
And really, it’s all kind of moot point because since the Director apparently meant for that to be more consensual than it all came off to be it sounds like they aren’t going a different direction and the Director made some bad choices as far as dialogue and what the viewers actually came away with. Which is the most upsetting thing, that taking him in the rapey direction wasn’t as much a choice, but rather a result of poor direction.
It wasn’t that much of a rape. She wanted it, just disturbed her a little bit to do it next to her dead son. I don’t remember the book exactly but it was the first time that she got to see Jaime and couldn’t contain herself, kind of the same thing in the show, she wasn’t going to hold out much longer on not screwing him. Just happens that Jaime wanted it a little more than she did.
Don’t remember precisely what happened to Dany on her wedding night but seem to remember both the book and show that she was very nervous and knew she wasn’t going to enjoy it. Just happened that her enjoyment wasn’t needed and she was willing to do whatever was needed.
Oh boy, do I wanna know what your definition of real rape is. The entire time she said “stop it” and “it’s not right” and pretty much showed no interest in doing it even when he was mounted on top of her.
There’s no passion or lust from her side, the scene ends with her gripping the blanket saying “it’s not right” while Jaimie says “I don’t care” and I really wanna know how this does not constitute rape to you.
She wanted it in the books and it was laid out as such. In the show Jaimie simply forced himself on her and there was no visible sign of her getting into it. So I’m not sure what you’re imagining.
put up some gifs of the incest rape
I don’t care that it’s different from the book. There were fans bitching about the Purple Wedding and all sorts of other things being different in last week’s episode — an episode GRRM wrote. Besides the fact that this is being presented in a wholly different medium, there have been other changes he’s made or approved of with the benefit of hindsight. So be it.
It’s all about what the changes mean. “he didn’t claw his throat/it was outdoors/there was no pig joust” is one thing. Making Jamie a rapist is a bit more extreme of a change.
It’s not so much that it’s different from the book’s version, but rather that it is an unnecessary deviation from how the character has been built up so far. Like esopillar34 said, it’s an extreme change, one that serves little purpose in the grand scheme of things other than to get people to hate Jaime all over again.
Jaime’s a piece of shit. That never changed, so fuck him.
Here’s an important pic of Cersei begging for it [pbs.twimg.com]
Wow… I really wonder why they chose to not include that.
This scene needed more of Cersei’s MOON BLOOD.
My answer is yes. I think it’s gonna be pretty difficult to like Jaime any time soon.
Alhough, now that I think about it, has a child’s rape ever been depicted on TV? As rapey as this scene was, it wasn’t super-explicit. No nudity, not really even much in the way of sexual movement. I wouldn’t think anyone’s ever had a child actor play a role similar to that which Lena Headey played in this scene — not on TV, at least — but am I wrong? If there were no nudity and little in the way of thrusting or humping motions, I feel like it might be within the realm of possibility that that would happen somewhere on premium cable. That would be more uncomfortable than this, is my point.
I think it was more that Cersei didn’t want to do it in front of Joffrey’s corpse.
No matter what it was, it was very uncomfortable.
Not a surprise, they ruin characters because they don’t know what to do with them. Jaime’s arc was a great reason to watch, now not so much.
And you just know Jaime would brush him away and keep going.
Whoops, shoulda scrolled down. I second Martin.
Reminded me of my favorite metal album: [www.metal-archives.com]
Wow.
“Bastard Asian Eatcum Fucker” is a timeless classic . . .
Dear gods in asgard, that is goddamn some American Psycho shit right there. Makes Spinal Tap’s original “Smell the Glove” cover look understated.
Yeah, they should have stuck it closer to the book, where Jaimie was just returning to King’s Landing and this was the first time he’s seem his sister since being captured and losing his hand. When you take it out of the chronological order from the book it just doesn’t make much sense. (It also will probably make Cersei look a little more sympathetic in how she treats him moving forward, which no, we do not want to feel sympathetic toward her, all things considered she’s almost the monster that her son is.)
“Damn kids, always getting in the way.”
Game of Thrones: Yeah, we go there
The sex scenes in House of Cards: Original Recipe between the Grey Poupon guy and the no where near as hot as Kate Mara British version was pretty uncomfortable. Dude is really old and he has cheap false teeth.
There’s also every time Casino is on and Joe Pesci is touching Sharon Stone.
Still hotter and more comfortable than any sex scene with Laura Dunham.
Sorry had to go for the low hanging fruit there.
Emphasis on “low hanging.” #RIMSHOT
Officially time to calm down on all the “of tv history” takes WG.
Do you even Oz, bro?
Yeah Oz shouldve been called “The Weekly Prison Rape Variety Hour starring J.K. Simmons and the disturbingly still fuckable Rita Moreno.”
Can we Puh-lease stop referring to the Rapes scenes as Sex scenes?
Thank you. I am extremely frustrated by the fact that anyone is calling this anything other than rape. The fact that she was kind of into the kissing for a moment or two, DOESN’T make it better – actually makes it worse in my mind.
Rape is a form of (non-consensual) sex, so a scene depicting rape is also a sex scene.
The definition of “sex” doesn’t include any stipulation about consent or mutual desire. It’s not like anyone’s calling them “love scenes.” That said, I guess I agree that the rape aspect should get “top billing,” as it were.
The confusion stems from book readers, since in the book Cersei expresses not just willingness, but full-on enthusiasm for getting it on. I cannot figure out why they changed it for the life of me. I mean isn’t vigorous incest boning by the side of your dead inbred son fucked-up enough?
I thought Paul Giamatti’s sex scene with Laura Linney in John Adams was MUCH more uncomfortable and that was consensual.
How about the late, great Phillip Seymore Butts, er, Seymour Hoffman rogering the still-stunning Marisa Tomei doggystyle in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead? My penis was very confused by that scene–great movie also.
It may be time to speak with a professional about your Howard the Duck issues…
Yeah, ’cause you wanna do 1986 Lea Thompson, even if you’re a duck !
Lea Thompson was fine as wine back then, nightmare perm or no.
This wasn’t exactly a sex scene. This was straight up rape. The way it was presented was pretty damn clear cut…