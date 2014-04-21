Was The Sex Scene In Tonight’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ The Most Disturbing In TV History?

The fact that incest was only the third most disturbing thing about Jaime and Cersei’s tryst in the sept during “Breaker of Chains” (the first and second being, of course, he kind of, sort of rapes her and THAT’S JOFFREY’S CORPSE) made it a special kind of uncomfortable. Game of Thrones has gotten away with some squirm-inducing sex scenes before, including…

khal dany

littlefinger

…but nothing quite like a brother raping his sister in front of their dead son. Outside of every time Howard the Duck is on, do you think that was the most difficult-to-watch sex scene in TV history?

