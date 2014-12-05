Watch 71-Year-Old Christopher Walken Bust Out Some Serious Moves As Captain Hook

#Christopher Walken #GIFs
Senior Editor
12.04.14 12 Comments

“I need some more Tinkerbell.” -Christopher Walken, probably

If nothing else, Peter Pan Live is responsible for this phenomenal GIF of Christopher Walken doing a little inside-out as Captain Hook. REMINDER: Christopher Walken is 71-years-old and he’s bouncing around, tap dancing and going jazz hands.

The man is a national treasure.

[Via: NBC]

TOPICS#Christopher Walken#GIFs
TAGSchristopher walkengifsNBCPeter PanPeter Pan Live

