Watch 71-Year-Old Christopher Walken Bust Out Some Serious Moves As Captain Hook

“I need some more Tinkerbell.” -Christopher Walken, probably
If nothing else, Peter Pan Live is responsible for this phenomenal GIF of Christopher Walken doing a little inside-out as Captain Hook. REMINDER: Christopher Walken is 71-years-old and he’s bouncing around, tap dancing and going jazz hands.
The man is a national treasure.
Correction: Jazz HAND. Singular.
Kudos for your screenname/avatar, one of my most-used Simpsons references in everyday life.
Cowbell at :48
Watching Peter Pan Live and Christopher Walken’s performance as Hook cannot be put into words.
It’s as if, he died. Like, 45 minutes before they started “the show”, Walken fucking died… they somehow revived him and made him go on with “the show”. He LOOKS like a corpse, and certainly SINGS like one.
OMG that was fucking fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love the two back ups immediately behind Walken who totally slow their pace to match him… he was slow! But not bad, just slower than everybody else. He fucking kicked ass. That was awesome.
I’ll just leave this here as a gentle reminder.
Everybody’s doin’
everybody’s doin’
Doin’ the Al Swear-a-gennnnnn!
RIP Walken’s hips
Walken also did a fine job of dancing around questions into the death of Natalie Wood back in 1981.
/spins bowtie, tries to exit stage-left, gets the hook from stage-right.
I don’t know why they ever thought this was a good idea. This shit was fuck-awful and can’t even begin to hold a candle to the Sandy Duncan version.
It looked like was phoning it in, then I saw he’s seventy fucking one years old.
Good on you old man.
and i thought jonny depp was the limit of how gay a pirate could possible be.