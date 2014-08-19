Watch A Bunch Of Kids Reenact All Your Favorite Emmy-Nominated Dramas

#True Detective #Breaking Bad #Mad Men
Editor-at-Large
08.19.14 4 Comments

Here’s a video put together by Mom.me that features a group of kids reenacting scenes — kind of — from all the Best Drama nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards: Game of Thrones, True Detective, House of Cards, Mad Men, Downton Abbey, and Breaking Bad. Some of it is a little cutesy for my taste, but some of them are pretty good. My favorite is probably either kiddie Mad Men or Kiddie True Detective, for very different reasons. The Mad Men one is great because (a) it’s fun to hear confident, assertive Draper-speak come out of the mouth of a kid who ain’t that and is littering his lines with “ums,” and (b) it turns out the rampant sexism of the 1960s actually has a lot in common with the Little Rascals-esque girl hating espoused by young boys. Who knew?

As for the True Detective one, sure, it gets a little corny and meta at the end, especially considering all you need for comedy gold is Rust Cohle’s actual words delivered by a child. But, on the other hand…

Source: Daily Dot

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Detective#Breaking Bad#Mad Men
TAGS2014 Emmy AwardsBREAKING BADMad MenTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP