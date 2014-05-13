Watch A House Explode Into A Giant Fireball On Live TV

I’ll save you some time. The words you’re going to be looking for are: holy sh*t.
A Brentwood, New Hampshire, police officer was shot and killed before a massive house fire and explosion, officials said Monday night.
[Alleged shooter Michael] Nolan is believed to have set the duplex on fire, and about 5:50 p.m., a massive explosion rocked the neighborhood and tore part of the roof off the building. The house was quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed.
[Attorney General Joseph] Foster said investigators believe Nolan was killed in the fire.
Holy sh*t.
If this had happened a week ago, I’d have sworn it was a promo for the Neighbors movie.
Also, I had to say it: SOME MEN JUST WANT TO WATCH THE WORLD BURN.
Is it bad that the entire time I was watching I was concerned about any pets that may be there?
Considering two teenaged girls lost their father, a wife lost her husband, and the city of Brentwood New Hampshire lost a police officer, I’d say if that’s all that bothers you when watching this video, it’s bad.
It’s just a cop.
NOW THAT’S A FIRE!!!
/seriously, it looks like that guy soaked the house in gasoline.
oh eddie murphy how i do miss thee
Find the guy who is walking away nonchalantly, he’s probably the one responsible.
Does he have his hands in his pockets? Is he whistling? If yes to both, shoot first and ask questions later.
My money’s on this place being a meth lab
