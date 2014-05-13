Watch A House Explode Into A Giant Fireball On Live TV

I’ll save you some time. The words you’re going to be looking for are: holy sh*t.

A Brentwood, New Hampshire, police officer was shot and killed before a massive house fire and explosion, officials said Monday night.

[Alleged shooter Michael] Nolan is believed to have set the duplex on fire, and about 5:50 p.m., a massive explosion rocked the neighborhood and tore part of the roof off the building. The house was quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed.

[Attorney General Joseph] Foster said investigators believe Nolan was killed in the fire.

Holy sh*t.

Via WCVB

