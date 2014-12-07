Watch A Snarky Pat Sajak Strike Again, This Time With An Awkward Audience Member

#Wheel of Fortune #Viral Videos
Senior Editor
12.07.14 12 Comments

Brandon, what are you doing? Brandon, stop waving! Brandon, Brandon!

On Friday night’s Wheel of Fortune, a man named Eben advanced to the final spin. After some back-and-forth with Pat Sajak, cameras cut to Eben’s buddy Brandon in the audience. That’s when Brandon did his thing.

Planned? Maybe.
Awkward? Absolutely.

And then Pat jumped in with, “Brandon will be off the medication any day.”

Damn Pat, just slaying audience members now!

TOPICS#Wheel of Fortune#Viral Videos
TAGSBLOOPERSPAT SAJAKTV BLOOPERSViral VideosWHEEL OF FORTUNE

