Watch A Snarky Pat Sajak Strike Again, This Time With An Awkward Audience Member

On Friday night’s Wheel of Fortune, a man named Eben advanced to the final spin. After some back-and-forth with Pat Sajak, cameras cut to Eben’s buddy Brandon in the audience. That’s when Brandon did his thing.
Planned? Maybe.
Awkward? Absolutely.
And then Pat jumped in with, “Brandon will be off the medication any day.”
Damn Pat, just slaying audience members now!
That’s an alien or some robot disguised as a human, I know it when I see it.
I’d watch a show called pat Sajak: problem drinker
Fun fact: The Brandon that pat made fun of is the author of this hilarious story about eating pizza with Taylor Swift’s dad in her NYC penthouse after winning a contest. [www.brobible.com]
Thanks for spreading my seed, Wenerd!
Brandons look out for fellow Brandons. That’s just the code.
Awkward Brandon here. Yes, as Wenerd pointed out, I am a BroBible writer, and as I’m sure you could surmise, this was planned. I think the fact that so many blogs think I was serious is a testament to just how amazing I am at acting like a weirdo. Thanks for making a GIF of this, I’ll be using it as a way of saying “goodbye” in all text conversations going forward.
So you chose a moment of public awareness to mock people who aren’t comfortable in those situations. Big ole fuck you Brandon.
@lubz102 sorry, dude. When you put it like that, I realize that I could’ve really brought awareness to the struggle of the millions of people who feel uncomfortable on Wheel of Fortune. Instead, I chose to just act silly. I could’ve made a real difference. I’m ashamed of myself. Thanks for pointing this out to me.
Yes. I agree with lubz102. This was a very important moment and you blew it. I hope others take their 3 seconds in front of the Wheel of Fortune camera to make much more serious statements about a wide variety of geopolitical issues.
Jerk.
Lady: “Oh isnt he just the nicest boy you have ever seen? Any mother would be proud of this fine young man.”
Kid next to him: dont look at the camera…dont look at the camera…dont look at the ca..DAMN IT!
Dude looks like an AIDS stricken Sylvester Stallone.