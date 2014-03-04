Watch Aaron Paul Destroy The 'Top Gear' Speed Record

Aaron Paul is out in the UK this week, pimping for his upcoming movie Need for Speed (and I’ve heard from my Pajiba movie critic that it’s much, much better than it looks) by making their talk show round. You may have seen him on The Graham Norton Show demonstrating his talents with this tongue, and over the weekend, he was also a guest on Top Gear.
Top Gear, being a show about cars, also gave Paul an opportunity to talk about the car choices on Breaking Bad (PONTIAC AZTEC), which is one of the things that wasn’t talked to death as the show neared its finale. He got a gentle ribbing from the host, too, after Paul revealed the car he drove in Need for Speed was a Shelby Mustang, but respect when Paul revealed that he has a ’65 Shelby Cobra in his garage.
As the celebrities do when they appear on Top Gear, Aaron Paul also did a lap. His goal? Not to be last. The result: He had the fastest lap ever among Top Gear celebrities. And yes, of course he said “Yeah Bitch!” during his drive.
Well done, Aaron Paul. You beat James Blunt. That’s all that really matters, man. AMERICA! F**K YEAH!
Best show on TV. Too bad this episode doesn’t air in the US until next week and you have SPOILED IT FOR ME!!!!
Um, i am in the UK and yet the BBC have blocked it? Fuck you BBC. Bitch.
For the record, whenever they bring in a new Reasonably Priced Car they reset the leaderboard to make it fair. Aaron Paul doesn’t have “the fastest lap ever among Top Gear celebrities.” He has the fastest lap in that car.
Thanks for the spoiler, much appreciated.
It’s almost like they rig these. Like when Tom Cruise came on a while back and had the fastest time.
I don’t know about Arron Paul but it makes sense that Tom Cruise would have the fastest lap for awhile at least because he does his own stunts and drives hot cars a lot.
Mr. Bean had the top lap for awhile mostly because his hobbie is racing cars, he destroyed people. And so did Joey from Friends because he owns a racetrack I think.
I think that’s more because Tom Cruise drives like a psychopath.
*Tom Cruise IS a psychopath.
Tom Cruise had the fastest lap for like two weeks. Then Rowan Atkinson beat him, then Matt LeBlanc beat him like a week later.
Video doesn’t work, BBC took it down for copyright reasons
Because how dare they allow something that would make me interested in one of their shows.
You know what’s Beautiful? Aaron Paul’s brains splattered on the windshield of his Cobra after former British Army sniper James Blunt avenges his loss.
I don’t think James Blunt was a sniper. He was a cavalry officer.
He said he was when he was on the Adam Carolla podcast.
and I’ve heard from my Pajiba movie critic that it’s much, much better than it looks
I really hope so, because the ads make it look unbelievably awful.
Americans have a history of dominating. Matt LeBlanc had the record in the last car, and set a lap so good they let him try a lap in the McLaren Mp4-12C.
And yes, I’m jealous.