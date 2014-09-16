Watch Alfonso Ribeiro Own The Dance Floor On The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere

Alfonso Ribeiro is basically a ringer on Dancing With The Stars. I’m not a regular viewer, so I can’t truly give you a proper comparison and all, but I would have to venture that no one has melded this well into the dancing role. Maybe Tom Delay.
Ribeiro doesn’t seem to even break a sweat during his routine and it almost seems like everyone on the show instantly said, “f*ck it,” all at once. The judges rewarded him with an amazing score and his former co-star/best friend Rick Schroder was there to cheer him along.
Meanwhile, Will Smith is probably off somewhere attempting to understand what Jaden Smith is rambling about and trying to reignite his film career. That doesn’t mean Smith won’t appear to cheer his old co-star on, especially if he makes it to the later rounds. Ribeiro has not ruled out unleashing “The Carlton” on us all at some point, so surprises might happen.
(Via ABC / Ball Room Stars)
The guy went step-for-step with Michael Jackson. Not doing a tribute, not a viral video star, HE WAS DANCING WITH MICHAEL JACKSON. Stacy Keibler also had legit dance experience.
I forgot she was on the show. I honestly had to look up how many seasons this has been.
If he doesn’t win, I have to cry foul.
I was surprised that wasn’t mentioned in his intro package. It was a really big deal back in the day. HUGE.
Also, so was Ricky Schroeder.
Wait. . . so Alfonso’s package is HUGE? Maybe I will start watching. . .
First time I’ve ever willingly watched a clip of this show. Alfonso is the bestest.
He seems fun
Ditto x 2.
He used to bang Ashlynn Brooke so he’s been cool in my book for a while now.
Its not unusual.
Sup, Whitney.
Alfonso Alfonso you the star man, i miss watching your TV show…
He looked like one of the professionals ‘playing’ a star… kinda like when Uncle Phil said “Geoffrey, break out Lucille”
ALFONSO IS A AWESOME DANCER
To be fair, he has had a LOT of free time to practice his dancing in recent years.
That wasn’t an awful quick step. He did quite well as far as actual dancing is concerned. I predict he wins it all. Although all men on the show have an advantage because the professional women can turn themselves and don’t really even need a proper lead to do all of that stuff.
Witney is a beast! Anyone who saw her on “So You Think You Can Dance” knows that. For him to keep up with her is a feat of its own :)
I don’t know I don’t think he can win there is some unfair competition like allowing Janice the Muppet to compete… shes made from felt and flexible as hell… what that’s Betsey Johnson?
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
We need a Dance off now!
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
This. Turk Vs Carlton needs to happen. Kickstart that, Kickstart that now.
Whitney is hot damn.
Nice that Rick Schroder took time away from his mormon ranch to hang out.
[www.youtube.com]
he seems like a legit happy cool down to earth dude. and let me know where to contributr for the turk vs carlton dance off