Watch As Jimmy Fallon Throws Balls In Julia Roberts’ Face

Jimmy Fallon whipped out a new game called ‘Face Balls‘ on tonight’s show, using Julia Roberts as the first test subject. The object is to throw an inflatable ball at the other person’s face and then get witless Internet writer’s to post it across cyberspace, leading to viral success.
The whole act is then recorded on those slow-mo Phantom cameras and played back for everyone’s amusement. It unintentionally led to this the greatest duck face I’ve ever seen:
Now give it till morning for all outrage, then Stephen A. Smith can comment on this segment via Twitter and win our hearts again.
(Via The Tonight Show)
my friend’s step-mother makes $73 every hour on the computer. She has been out of a job for 7 months but last month her pay was $7220 just working on the computer for a few hours. Read more on this web site>>>>>>>>>>> [www.mumjob.com]
Huh. You forgot to link your friend’s step-mom’s Face Balls segment. You might be new here, so… we’ll all wait patiently…
This is great, I know have a lot more respect for both Julia Roberts for enjoying it so much and Jimmy Fallon for doing it.
Eh… she seemed like she was an inch away from complaining about smeared mascara. Funny bit, though. Love the HD slow-mo.
Jimmy Fallon seems to be having a lot of fun with The Tonight Show. Good for him.
It’s like if Pee Wee Herman grew up and got a talk show. He’s a normal adult man now, but he still loves playing silly games with celebrities.
If you got to pornhub, you can see the same video, except with Eric Roberts and way more NSFW.
And Ocean’s Eleven… a LOT of balls.