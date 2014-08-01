Watch As Jimmy Fallon Throws Balls In Julia Roberts’ Face

08.01.14 8 Comments

Jimmy Fallon whipped out a new game called ‘Face Balls‘ on tonight’s show, using Julia Roberts as the first test subject. The object is to throw an inflatable ball at the other person’s face and then get witless Internet writer’s to post it across cyberspace, leading to viral success.

The whole act is then recorded on those slow-mo Phantom cameras and played back for everyone’s amusement. It unintentionally led to this the greatest duck face I’ve ever seen:

Now give it till morning for all outrage, then Stephen A. Smith can comment on this segment via Twitter and win our hearts again.

