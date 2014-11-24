Watch Aubrey Plaza Awkardly Preview Grumpy Cat’s Voice On The ‘Today’ Show

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2az5n7_asdf_people

This weekend, Lifetime airs Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, a movie starring, you guessed it, Grumpy Cat—that adorably angry feline also known as Tardar Sauce. The movie stars Daniel Roebuck (George) and Megan Charpentier (Chrystal), as well as Park and Recreation‘s Aubrey Plaza as the voice of Grumpy Cat.

Grumpy Cat is a lonely cat living in a mall pet shop. Because she never gets chosen by customers, she develops a sour outlook on life…until one day during the holidays, a very special 12-year-old girl named Chyrstal enters the pet store and falls in love with her after realizing she is the only person who can hear this unique cat talk. As the two develop a close friendship during the holiday rush, Grumpy reluctantly thwarts the kidnapping of an exotic dog she dislikes, and on Christmas Eve rescues Chyrstal after the mall closes. Through her adventures, will Grumpy learn the true meaning of Christmas? Or will it be, in her words, the “Worst. Christmas. Ever?”

This morning on the Today show, Plaza was asked to give viewers a sneak peek of Grumpy Cat’s voice. If you’re not sure when Plaza starts the voice over, congratulations, neither did anyone else.

Also, twinsies.