Watch Handsome Joe Manganiello Appear On ‘The Tonight Show’ And Spoil All Your Favorite Shows

07.10.14 4 years ago

Joe Manganiello appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and despite the fact that (SPOILERS) his character was killed off of True Blood last Sunday, Manganiello seemed awfully cheery. Maybe it had something to do with the fact that he recently bumped off Sofia Vergara’s fiance and began dating her himself, forming the most sexual potent couple in the history of celebrity couples.

Be warned, however: Manganiello also quickly reveals spoilers to Breaking Bad, Lost and The Sopranos, in addition to his own show, before getting into how he predicted the death of his character at the end of last season.

And is it just me, or does that chair look tiny when Manganiello sits in it? Big man, little chair.

Source: The Tonight Show

