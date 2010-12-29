Watch Harry Potter Get Beheaded

The video below is from a BBC show called “QI” (for “Quite Interesting”) in which Graham Norton decapitates Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe while host Stephen Fry watches. The video is less than two minutes long, but it drags on because Norton mistakenly believes that he’s entertaining.
Anyway, I’m sure this is all very real, and not at all a poorly executed magic trick with a fake guillotine. I’m just surprised that we haven’t heard about Norton murdering Radcliffe from any major news sources. Seems like front-page stuff to me.
[via The Daily What]
Norton is our version of Leno.
Thinks he’s hilarious, edgy and cool. Plus he’s very gay. But he’s just a twat.
Graham Norton is their Dane Cook.
norton used to be funny on channel 4 way back when. christ, he even made me laugh when he was in father ted. but since he became famous he seems to have lost his sense of humour. see also ricky gervais and… nope, just him and gervais.
and patrick kielty is our dane cook. as in – what the fuck is this un-funny cunt doing on tv? seriously, change the channel or you and the tv are going out the fucking window.
Calm down, ladies. Graham Norton is twice the man Jay Leno or Dane Cook will ever be. Aim your backlash elsewhere.