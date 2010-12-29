Watch Harry Potter Get Beheaded

12.29.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

The video below is from a BBC show called “QI” (for “Quite Interesting”) in which Graham Norton decapitates Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe while host Stephen Fry watches. The video is less than two minutes long, but it drags on because Norton mistakenly believes that he’s entertaining.

Anyway, I’m sure this is all very real, and not at all a poorly executed magic trick with a fake guillotine. I’m just surprised that we haven’t heard about Norton murdering Radcliffe from any major news sources. Seems like front-page stuff to me.

[via The Daily What]

