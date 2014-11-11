Jeff Daniels Attempted To Twerk During A Game Of ‘Pyramid’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jeff Daniels was on The Tonight Show to promote Dumb And Dumber To and he managed to do something that you might see in the movie: attempt to twerk. It didn’t go well and Usher looked a little terrified.

Daniels and Usher took on Jimmy Fallon and the new, rebellious Nick Jonas in a game of Pyramid. They must’ve donated the $10,000 to charity and played this solely for bragging rights. Jonas managed to keep his pants on, but I’m sure he was thinking about as he was tanking all of those mobster movie questions. Good thing Jeff Daniels was there to steal the show.

(Via The Tonight Show)