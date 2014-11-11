Jeff Daniels Attempted To Twerk During A Game Of ‘Pyramid’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

#Jeff Daniels #Jimmy Fallon
Entertainment Writer
11.11.14 2 Comments

Jeff Daniels was on The Tonight Show to promote Dumb And Dumber To and he managed to do something that you might see in the movie: attempt to twerk. It didn’t go well and Usher looked a little terrified.

Daniels and Usher took on Jimmy Fallon and the new, rebellious Nick Jonas in a game of Pyramid. They must’ve donated the $10,000 to charity and played this solely for bragging rights. Jonas managed to keep his pants on, but I’m sure he was thinking about as he was tanking all of those mobster movie questions. Good thing Jeff Daniels was there to steal the show.

(Via The Tonight Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Daniels#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSDUMB AND DUMBER TOJEFF DANIELSjimmy fallonnick jonasPyramidThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP