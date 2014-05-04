Watch Joel McHale’s Hilariously ‘Mean’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner Roast

Joel McHale’s speech was many things: funny…Um, OK, it was one thing: it was funny; McHale made fun of everyone — politicians on the left and the right, actors, CNN, CNN again, and CNN some more. But there was one thing it was not: “too goddamn mean.” That’s according to Ben Stein, who CNN brought in to critique McHale’s performance. No one won any money, or that stupid argument.
Watch the entire roast below.
Please be good… please be good…
“E! is also home to the Kardashians, who, believe it or not, are Republicans. And I know that because they’re always trying to screw black people.” Joel’s the best.
God that was great. Joel gives zero f**ks.
A great joke that works on multiple levels.
[www.c-span.org]
From 1:01:00 is McHale. Much better quality
The Clinton cigar thing was fantastic
Non-American asking: what is exactly the background to that cigar joke? It’s a reference to President Clinton’s affair, right? (Sorry for ruining the joke by having it explained)
@Brown Nose the Pirate
“The story is that Monica Lewinsky masturbated with a cigar while President Clinton watched and masturbated as well. Yassir Arafat was supposedly kept waiting in the Rose Garden while this was going on in a room next to the Oval Office.”
[www.slate.com]
And then he naturally smoked the cigar (I believe).
After which Clinton said to Arafat- ” you’re close ( to a peace treaty ) but no cigar !!
Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar.
The dinner combines all the worst people and turns into the world’s worst audience.
Did Joe Biden wear the mankini?
That was pretty damn good. The riff on Christie’s self investigation was great.
Meh… There were some great jobs. Some shit ones (CSpan makes you sleepy??? No SHIT! I haven’t heard that one a million times!)
Yeah, but C-SPAN as a Paranormal Activity film was pretty inspired.
Jokes NOT jobs… Damn brain…
Yeah, the PA reference to CSpan was pretty awesome. As were many others. I guess Colbert just set the bar too high…
No one will ever match Colbert’s performance.
The massive butthurt from the media after he tore them a new one was delicious.
@Otto Man: Imus, circa ’97. They shoulda closed up shop after that masterpiece.
Yeah, Imus was pretty great in ’97, but Colbert blew the doors off that place.
Different strokes for different folks but I thought this was so much funnier than Colbert’s- you know its good when McHale can make you laugh about jokes on both sides of the aisle and he didn’t pull any punches on any targets.
@Otto Man ….then again, Colbert blows just about anyone out of the water
@Otto Man @Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet Norm MacDonald was ’97 Imus was ’96
[www.youtube.com]
Colbert’s will someday be included on a textbook of great American speeches…
Very good, however, kinda hard to watch – best to just listen. He read off the cards the whole time, keeping his head down. I understand the need for the cards, but Colbert and others only glanced at theirs to remind them what the next joke was. Still, I laughed my ass off. Given his interviews recently, I do genuinely believe that this was his most surreal (professional) experience ever, so good for him.
The dance of the ‘tards
240p, we meet again…
you make joel mchale seem very funny by comparison.
It was good, but Colbert was better.
Obama’s speech was pretty good too, one of the funnier Presidential routines I’ve seen, except the ending was kind of lame. Overall, pretty funny though. It starts at 41:00 on the c-span video
[www.c-span.org]
Yeah, I actually found myself laughing at his speech.
The “Orange is the New Black” line fucking killed.
All the digs on CNN, and I couldn’t help but feel for Wolf Blitzer…
That Chris Christie run was pretty inspired.
Great hoagie bib joke
Jeez, Joel. It’s called rehearsing. I can learn a Shakespearian soliloquy in a day. You can’t get your jokes down well enough to actually look up from the script? Just once? How many weeks did you work on this?
And all of the “Did that play?” “What? No?” “I knew it was a bad joke but I said it anyway” stuff was just open mic bad.
I liked the writing. I thought McHale was really, really week.
I guarantee they were changing jokes up until the last minute.
His delivery was dreadful.
There was some really good material in there, but his delivery wasn’t so great. He was clearly pretty nervous up there, and the way he kept saying “um” after every unscripted remark got pretty annoying after a while. Didn’t hold a candle to Colbert’s performance, although I’m not sure anyone could.
Good set. Did anyone really expect him to memorize the whole fucking thing? He doesn’t tour the country doing this material!!
I really like McHale but thought he completely whiffed and am disappointed at having to say that. He was everything I never thought he *could* be – excessively nervous and seemingly unsure of himself. I don’t know how much of that is attributable to the venue. For those who have never attended one of these, the Hilton ballroom is fucking enormous and I wonder if, even for a seasoned performer, McHale wasn’t a bit taken back. It’s one of the reasons why Colbert’s routine was so poorly received by those in the audience in 2006 – it was a routine suited for a television screen (which is why it became such a viral sensation), but played very, very poorly in the ballroom.