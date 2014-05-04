Watch Joel McHale’s Hilariously ‘Mean’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner Roast

05.03.14 4 years ago 59 Comments

Joel McHale’s speech was many things: funny…Um, OK, it was one thing: it was funny; McHale made fun of everyone — politicians on the left and the right, actors, CNN, CNN again, and CNN some more. But there was one thing it was not: “too goddamn mean.” That’s according to Ben Stein, who CNN brought in to critique McHale’s performance. No one won any money, or that stupid argument.

Watch the entire roast below.

