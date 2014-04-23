Watch John Malkovich As A Fancy, Murderous Blackbeard In The First Trailer For ‘Crossbones’

Here’s the first trailer for NBC’s summer pirate series Crossbones, which was created by Luther‘s Neil Cross, and stars John Malkovich as Blackbeard. Hoo boy, does it ever star John Malkovich as Blackbeard. Take a few minutes to watch that trailer if you don’t believe me. Between saying “Allow me to introduce myself” moments before cutting some poor fellow’s jugular in squirty, premium-cable-style fashion, and delivering lines like “You memorized the cipher” with all of the Malkovich trademark … uh, Malkovichiness (industry term), it’s pretty clear that he’s gonna be chewing up scenery here in giant, gluttonous bites, a la James Spader in The Blacklist.

This is not necessarily a complaint, for the record. In fact, coupled with the thing where the mind behind Luther is involved, it’s more of a selling point. I think I’m in. But maybe I’m just biased because I’ve been giggling at this screencap for 10 minutes now.

Anyway, here’s a quick refresher on the series from last year’s announcement:

Malkovich will play Edward Teach, AKA the pirate Blackbeard, who rules over the various thieves and ne’er-do-wells that populate the Bahamian island of New Providence — part shantytown, part marauder’s paradise and a mounting threat to international commerce. To gain control of this fearsome society, Tom Lowe, a highly skilled undercover assassin, is sent to the buccaneers’ haven to take down the brilliant and charismatic Blackbeard. But the closer Lowe gets, the more he finds that his quest is not so simple. [TV Line]

Crossbones debuts May 30 at 10 p.m. ARRRRRRRRRRRRRe you excited or wh-… I mean, uh… uh, I… SHUT UP YOU MADE A PIRATE JOKE.

Source: Hitfix