John Oliver’s Segment On Nuclear Weapons Was Really Funny And REALLY Terrifying

#John Oliver
07.28.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

In addition to more pressing issues like the fate of the Russian gecko orgy that is currently floating around aimlessly in the cosmos, John Oliver discussed nuclear weapons on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight. It’s really funny, as his big weekly heaves usually are, but it’s also really terrifying. The way our country handles nuclear weapons is apparently one step above the way an ADD-riddled 7-year-old handles his toys. Don’t believe me? Enjoy this quote, taken from around the 7:00 mark, after we already learned that some of our nuclear facilities received D grades for safety, and that the computer that is supposed to receive launch order from the president still runs on floppy disks.

Take a moment to consider the run of poor decisions that are required before you’re being told you can’t play guitar with a Beatles cover band when you’re drunk at a Mexican restaurant in Russia. Just add all that up together and consider this man had access to our deadliest nuclear weapons.

AND IT GETS WORSE. I DIDN’T EVEN TELL YOU ABOUT THE COUNTERFEIT POKER CHIPS OR FOOD DELIVERY GUYS. WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Oliver
TAGSJOHN OLIVERLast Week Tonight with John OliverNuclear Weapons

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP