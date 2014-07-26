Watch Jon Hamm & Jimmy Fallon Spit Food All Over Each Other In This ’80s Pet Patrol Sketch

Of all the reasons we love Jon Hamm, numero uno has to be the willingness of the handsomest man on television to go all in on comedy (30 Rock black face anyone?). So it should come as no surprise that during his appearance on The Tonight Show he and Jimmy Fallon went full physical comedy with a bit that was more fun than funny.

Here’s part one and two of “Palisades Park Pet Patrol,” where Fallon and Hamm see how much assorted food they can spray at each other via alliterated dialogue. Hopefully The Tonight Show has plenty of beard disinfectant lying around backstage.