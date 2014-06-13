Watch Judy Greer Perfectly Spoof Her Rom-Com Best Friend Past

Poor Judy Greer. Always the best friend of the woman who rushes off to the airport to kiss her future-husband, never the woman who rushes off to the airport to kiss her future-husband. To promote her memoir, I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star, Greer appeared in a Funny or Die video that spoofs her pathetic rom-com past. (She was in 27 Dresses, The Wedding Planner, AND Ice Cream, Hot Flashes. Only one of those is fake.) It’s very funny but also very sad — we live in a cruel world where Katherine Heigl gets the guy over Kitty Sanchez.
Meh
She was hot in Californication though
I’d take Kitty Sanchez — or Judy Greer — over Katherine Heigl any day of the week.
Cherelene all day.
I’d marry Judy Greer in a heartbeat. I don’t even think my wife would be all that mad.
Worked on a few movies back in the late 90’s that had Judy Greer in them. And almost EVERYBODY(With a few notable douchebag exceptions) loved her, myself included.
Most of the starring actresses were needy, petty and vengeful with a side of snark. The actors were usually full of smarm. And then Greer would show up on set with a cheerful positive attitude and was the kind of person who would ask you your name, remember it later, and ask you how your day was. Or what book you’d been reading lately. Not looking for brownie points, just very genuine.
Movie casts and crews are usually full of the most boring fucking people on the face of the planet who think they’re incredibly interesting. So it was always a big plus when you’d read that morning’s call sheet and see she was showing up that day. And she was always fun to have at wrap parties.
Years later it’s kind of cool to see the internet give her the respect she deserves.
The shit I would do to that woman would make Ron Jeremy blush…
You gotta start living for yourself, girl! You look like Judy Greer, which means you’ve got a pretty significant leg up already. You can have it all!
ALSO SHE WAS THE MEAN GIRL IN 13 GOING ON 30
sorry, deep breath…i just love that movie.