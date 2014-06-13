Watch Judy Greer Perfectly Spoof Her Rom-Com Best Friend Past

Poor Judy Greer. Always the best friend of the woman who rushes off to the airport to kiss her future-husband, never the woman who rushes off to the airport to kiss her future-husband. To promote her memoir, I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star, Greer appeared in a Funny or Die video that spoofs her pathetic rom-com past. (She was in 27 Dresses, The Wedding Planner, AND Ice Cream, Hot Flashes. Only one of those is fake.) It’s very funny but also very sad — we live in a cruel world where Katherine Heigl gets the guy over Kitty Sanchez.