Watch Kenny Smith Shove Shaquille O’Neal Into A Christmas Tree During TNT’s NBA Halftime Show

12.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

I have no idea what the context is for this, and I don’t think it matters. During the Christmas Day broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith were goofing around LIKE PROFESSIONALS and Kenny Smith gave Shaq a little shove, which was enough to knock him off balance and send him crashing into the Christmas tree.

That poor Christmas tree never had a chance:

via Variety Latino

