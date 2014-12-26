Watch Kenny Smith Shove Shaquille O’Neal Into A Christmas Tree During TNT’s NBA Halftime Show

I have no idea what the context is for this, and I don’t think it matters. During the Christmas Day broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith were goofing around LIKE PROFESSIONALS and Kenny Smith gave Shaq a little shove, which was enough to knock him off balance and send him crashing into the Christmas tree.
That poor Christmas tree never had a chance:
via Variety Latino
OMG!!! too funny.
I am pretty sure that Kenny goes to the giant monitor to break down plays and such. Shaq has made fun of him doing this in the past and was racing him to the monitor to make some fun.