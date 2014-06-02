Watch Kentucky’s Most ‘Notorious’ Fake Beggar Get Busted By A Reporter

If you’ve never heard of Gary Thompson before, you’re probably going to want to punch him in the face after watching this video. A college graduate with a degree in speech pathology, Thompson has made a ridiculous living throughout Kentucky’s biggest cities and beyond as a mentally and physically handicapped man, who claims to have been hit by a truck when he was 9-years old, presumably among other things. The truth is that Thompson was in a motorcycle crash in 1993 that paid him $2.5 million, and last year he was arrested for disorderly conduct and mischief, while bragging to the local news that he was clearing $100,000 a year for his scam, all while doing his best Simple Jack routine with a sh*t-eating smile on his face.
WAVE’s John Boel recently spotted Thompson panhandling in Louisville again at busy places like McDonald’s and Thorntons, but the real, almost baffling stupidity was recorded on camera as Thompson was walking around and high-fiving his buddies right outside of the WAVE studio. Let this be a lesson to you aspiring criminals out there – no matter how smart you think you are, you’re probably a moron.
As an added bonus, if you’re not pissed off enough, here is the raw footage of Boel confronting Thompson in Louisville.
Unavailable
Fixed. Sorry about that.
I’ve lived in Louisville for 8 years and never heard of him.
Cool!
This is the kind of reporting that wins you Regional Emmys
well someone deserves an ass kicking.
Martin Scorsese and Brad Pitt negotiating for the rights to his life story: Wolf of Wall Street II: Rolling Thunder.
The reporter should show this to some panhandlers with actual real problems, hopefully they’ll deliver some hobo justice on his ass.
I would watch a reality TV show called “Hobo Justice”
Why is ID not already on this?
What a fucking douchebag. I nominate him for our monthly sacrifice.
So no one would suspect a guy with hundreds of dollars in tattoos would not be a simpleton?
I’m guessing Andy Kaufman is behind this.