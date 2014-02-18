Will Arnett Reads School Closings As ‘Lego Movie’ Batman To The Children Of America

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Batman
02.18.14 4 years ago

Here’s Will Arnett reading school closings on Jimmy Kimmel Live to all the lucky kids who’ve probably spent half of this Winter at home. Arnett’s regular voice sounds like Batman, so he is the natural choice to do the voice for The Lego Movie (also, my birthday on Saturday). It took a lot for school to be closed when I was younger, so these kids are all spoiled. Did I just do the “When I was younger” thing? Oh no. NO!

Via Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Batman
TAGSBatmanjimmy kimmel liveschool closingsWILL ARNETT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP