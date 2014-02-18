Will Arnett Reads School Closings As ‘Lego Movie’ Batman To The Children Of America

Here’s Will Arnett reading school closings on Jimmy Kimmel Live to all the lucky kids who’ve probably spent half of this Winter at home. Arnett’s regular voice sounds like Batman, so he is the natural choice to do the voice for The Lego Movie (also, my birthday on Saturday). It took a lot for school to be closed when I was younger, so these kids are all spoiled. Did I just do the “When I was younger” thing? Oh no. NO!

Via Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube