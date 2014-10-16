Watch Live As Some Of The Cast Of ‘The Wire’ Reunites At PaleyFest

Senior Writer
10.16.14

While the PaleyFest in New York City runs for two weeks and features plenty of great guests, show panels and Q&A sessions, fans might be a little more desperate than usual to get into tonight’s big event. Starting around 7:15 PM ET, David Simon and “at least eight castmembers” from HBO’s beloved, critically-acclaimed series The Wire are reuniting for a very special panel, which will be moderated by HitFlix’s Alan Sepinwall, AKA the luckiest TV writer on Earth today.

While Dominic West is too busy being Mr. Movie Star, Sepinwall says that he recorded a video message that will be played as Wendell Pierce (Bunk), Sonja Sohn (Kima), Michael Kenneth Williams (Omar comin’!), Seth Gilliam (Carver), Jim True-Frost (Prez), John Doman (Rawls), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (D’Angelo Barksdale), and Jamie Hector (Marlo) take the stage with Simon for the crowd in the small-but-packed theater. We don’t have a clue what they’ll be talking about or what behind-the-scenes stories they’ll unleash, but the best news of all is that Yahoo! is live-streaming the whole thing, so we can all watch as if we were there.

Except, we’ll be in the comfort of our own homes, where we’re free to wear or not wear pants as we please.

