Watch ‘Louie’ Mess It Up With Yvonne Strahovski

05.05.14 14 Comments

Yvonne Strahovski was all over my TV tonight. She was just tazing bros on the 24 season premiere, and then she was on Louie drying off.

soaked

It unfortunately does not end well.

bows

Like, a lawsuit for $5,000/mo. not well.

haw-haw

What a night.

