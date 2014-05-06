Watch ‘Louie’ Mess It Up With Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski was all over my TV tonight. She was just tazing bros on the 24 season premiere, and then she was on Louie drying off.
It unfortunately does not end well.
Like, a lawsuit for $5,000/mo. not well.
What a night.
Who is this statuesque blonde & dripping wet woman, and why haven’t heard about her before?
I think she was Miranda in Mass Effect. Thats what i know about her.
Oh,yes! I see the resemblance.
You sir have not seen Chuck.
Hannah McKay on Dexter.
No, see, that’s the whole point. That’s the exact point he’s making. It ends very well. For Louie.
For someone else, that would have been a terrible ending. But for Louie, it was just enough for a pocket thrill. It answers the question, “jesus, what will it take for this girl to care about me?”
Man, I was so bummed out when Louie hit Yvonne. I accidentally elbowed my mom once when she was tickling me, so I could totally imagine myself in Louie’s situation. And she was essentially molesting him, there. What a bummer. But then Louie’s big dumb smile at the end made me feel good again.
Yvonne Strahovski is definitely an attractive woman. Poor Louie. I’ve been there before.
The first episode I couldn’t stop laughing, it was amazing. The second episode was so infuriating to me. I mean Jerry Seinfeld plays a dick TOO well, and the entire thing was just upsetting. I was mad at everyone including Louis.
This is why Louie should come in two episodes every week, so you get to laugh and feel awful in an hour.
I enjoyed both episodes, but I think I enjoyed the second episode more – it was so bizarre and Kafkaesque if Kafka did comedy. I loved Jerry playing a dick cause it made me hate him and he treated Louis.
I really hope Jackass Jerry Seinfeld becomes a semi-regular presence on this series. I loved every scene he had. He plays an asshole so, so well.
You really think he’s “playing”?
Jerry’s delivery during the explanation of why he isn’t going to come down to the hospital to help out Louis is fucking outstanding.
i just kept laughing with him and the bandage over his nose. that and the dr just munching away on that sandwich haha