Watch This Pizzeria Stir The Pot In Response To Jon Stewart’s Epic Rant

I believe New York and Chicago are officially waging a cold war at this point. First we had Jon Stewart annihilate Chicago-style pizza, which prompted Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to respond by sending Stewart a “deep dish with dead fish” pizza.
Then we have the announcement that New York’s One World Trade Center is officially the tallest building in America, a title previously held by Chicago’s Willis/Sears Tower. That didn’t sit well with Rahm Emanuel either, knocking the ruling from the very real Council on Tall Building’s height committee.
And now we have this video from Giordano’s Pizza attacking Stewart and New York pizza via the innocence of children. The video rips New York pizza as being little more than a topping and throwing many barbs at Stewart. Luckily it also acknowledges Chicago’s own shortcomings as “murder capital of the world” and a safe haven for Florida refugees.
It’s officially getting ugly and I’m pretty sure that little girl called Jon Stewart a p*ssy.
I’m ordering some of their “pizzas” and I will have a review as soon as I can convince my girlfriend who makes all the money to pony up for it and then when their hard-to-understand shipping times come to fruition.
Uh your timeline is off, Stewart correctly labeled the Chicago food stuff as tomato soup in a bread bowl AFTER NY reclaimed the tallest building title. Not as the opening salvo.
Correct on the timeline and za preference
I’m ny style, but chicago has it’s place
So let me get this straight. New York style pizza is just thin crust pizza? That’s it? No special ingredient, no special topping, it’s just thin?
So, New York is basically claiming to have invented thin crust pizza?
Riiiighttt…..
No. There is a difference between thin crust pizza and regular pizza. Just because NY pizza isn’t 3 inches thick doesn’t make it thin crust.
thin crust is crunchy like a cracker, ny pizza is not
A few questions from watching this video came about?
Why isn’t the “Chicago style” pizza served with straws?
How many kids drown in that swimming pool of sauce?
NJ greasy? Nah, we just bottle it and sell it Chicago Pizza shops to pump into their flat pizzas!
And a comment:
Always good to see women with some hot goo in their mouths.
Thin crust pizza is garbage.
Pizza is for eating not drinking. What am I, a Ninja Turtle?
Deep dish pizza is just a casserole surrounded by undercooked dough. New York style is OK (if you like floppy dough and greasy cheese) but if you find a place that can do Roman style pizza correctly, you have yourself a new home.
If they knew about this, actual Italians would find this to be cute.
Bippity bahppitty!