Watch This Pizzeria Stir The Pot In Response To Jon Stewart’s Epic Rant

I believe New York and Chicago are officially waging a cold war at this point. First we had Jon Stewart annihilate Chicago-style pizza, which prompted Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to respond by sending Stewart a “deep dish with dead fish” pizza.

Then we have the announcement that New York’s One World Trade Center is officially the tallest building in America, a title previously held by Chicago’s Willis/Sears Tower. That didn’t sit well with Rahm Emanuel either, knocking the ruling from the very real Council on Tall Building’s height committee.

And now we have this video from Giordano’s Pizza attacking Stewart and New York pizza via the innocence of children. The video rips New York pizza as being little more than a topping and throwing many barbs at Stewart. Luckily it also acknowledges Chicago’s own shortcomings as “murder capital of the world” and a safe haven for Florida refugees.

It’s officially getting ugly and I’m pretty sure that little girl called Jon Stewart a p*ssy.

