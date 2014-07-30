Just The Plot: Watch Episodes Of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Friends,’ And ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Without All The Jokes

#The Big Bang Theory #Friends #Seinfeld
Creative Director
07.30.14 9 Comments

Have you ever wondered what the most popular sitcoms in recent TV history would look like if you removed all the jokes and left nothing but plot? Probably not. But someone else did, and that enterprising madman (genius?) went and found the answer himself. And then shared the bizarrely mesmerizing results. Oh, Internet. Your curiosity knows no bounds.

Below, watch shortened episodes (three minutes or less) of Seinfeld, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory with all of the jokes stripped out. JUST THE PLOT, MA’AM.

Predictably, Seinfeld remains a cut above the rest. Even with all the punchlines taken away, ‘The Junior Mint’ remains a perfectly structured episode of television.

Seinfeld – ‘The Junior Mint’

Friends – ‘The One With The Apothecary Table’

The Big Bang Theory – ‘The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification’

Your variation of “The Big Bang Theory never had any jokes to begin with” is fully anticipated and wholly welcome in the comments.

(Via Tunglebrek; H/T SplitSider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Big Bang Theory#Friends#Seinfeld
TAGSFriendsSeinfeldTHE BIG BANG THEORYviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP