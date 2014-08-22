Watch Steve-O Change A Freeway Sign To Say ‘Sea World Sucks!’

Jack-Asser Steve-0, who has clearly seen Blackfish, is expressing an unusual form of protest over controversy over captive killer whales used by SeaWorld. He’s changed the freeway sign, which I’m pretty sure breaks at least a couple of laws.

Of course, it still doesn’t beat changing Texas road signs to warn of oncoming zombies.

Source: Steve-O

