Watch the Andy Samberg Testicle Cologne Ad Cut From The Season Finale Of ‘SNL’

In Josh’s review this weekend, he found Andy Samberg-hosted season finale of Saturday Night Live frustrating. I don’t disagree, although given all of the Samberg-era cameos, I thought it was the equivalent of a mediocre 2012 Saturday Night Live episode, which actually made it one of the better 2014 episodes (and I did appreciate that they allowed the existing cast a couple of cameos in what was otherwise a reunion episode).
One of the sketches that didn’t make it was “Testicules,” a cologne for a man’s genitals. I’m sure it was cut because they didn’t want yet another pre-taped segment (there were already two Digital Shorts). It’s the perfect sketch for the person in your life that always wanted to see Andy Samberg spray cologne on his junk.
That was ….what the hell was that?
That was the SNL in a microcosm. An amusing 30 second joke that went on for 3 minutes.
Yes. they could have cut that down to run as a fake 30 sec ad following the opening monolog and it would have been fine.