Watch The First Full Episode Of Hulu’s Hilarious New Ghost Comedy ‘Deadbeat’

Ever since the future Al Borland embraced his sixth sense, we’ve had seeing dead people on our minds on a fairly regular basis. But nothing quite like Deadbeat.
Deadbeat follows Kevin, played by Taylor Labine, a rather lackdaisical medium who, thanks to his kind heart and low financial standards, winds up helping the dead resolve their past issues. But, of course, he’s got a fake psychic trying to undermine him, and dealing with death can sometimes be… messy, which is partly why the show’s rocketed into Hulu’s top-five most watched since its debut.
Curious? Fortunately, this being Hulu, you can literally watch it right now:
And, of course, the full series is up on Hulu.
Oh well. Just canceled Hulu. I really just couldn’t get over the ads.
“Promoted by Deadbeat”… Yeah, that makes more sense.
Jesus, have you tried not watching it? You should feel bad, is what I’m getting at.
Or, you could go to Netflix and use your time to watch Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil which stars Alan Tudyk and Taylor Labine and is a hell of a lot funnier. Here is the trailer
[www.youtube.com]
It’s almost like having Reaper back.
How many stereotypes did they squeeze into this thing? Such lazy writing…I’m only halfway through and I think I’m going to bail.