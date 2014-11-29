Watch The Stars Of ‘Broad City’ Show You How To Enjoy A Holiday Party With Boner Pills And Herpes Sores

#Broad City #Comedy Central
Features Editor
11.29.14

You absolutely shouldn’t follow Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s Holiday Tips when you go to your office holiday party or any other social occasion. But you should totally watch the Broad City stars smoke up, self-medicate, avoid and reject a creepy hipster, dry hump, and light a Christmas tree on fire with a molotov cocktail so that you can learn what not to do.

We’ve already shown you a few of the best bits from Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special like the Reno 911 PSA and Nathan Fielder’s awkward duet, but this might be the best. It also absolutely needs to be the template that Martha Stewart follows from here on out if she wants to remain culturally relevant, because topless holiday specials aren’t going to go viral in the social media age.

(Source: YouTube)

TOPICS#Broad City#Comedy Central
TAGSAbbi JacobsonAll-Star Non-Denominational Christmas SpecialBroad CityCOMEDY CENTRALHoliday PartyIlana GlazerMARTHA STEWART

