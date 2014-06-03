Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman,’ Featuring The Voices Of Will Arnett And Aaron Paul

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the first trailer for Netflix’s new animated comedy BoJack Horseman, which features the voices of Will Arnett as a horse and Aaron Paul as his human sidekick. Oh, and the horse is a former sitcom star from the 90s who is washed-up and drinking his way through Hollywood now. And Aaron Paul’s character looks suspiciously like Jesse Pinkman, right down to the stubble, beanie, and zip-up hoodie. And the show also features the voices of Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, and Alison Brie. And Alison Brie’s character is a human who appears to be dating a very cool, giant dog who wears sunglasses and V-neck t-shirts. And there’s a pelican bartender. And he’s wearing a bow tie. Here, look.

What I’m saying is that, while I have no idea if the show will be any good, it looks pretty damn incredible on paper. All 12 episodes of BoJack Horseman debut on August 22. Mark your calendars.