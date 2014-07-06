Celebrate ‘Seinfeld’ With This Elaine Benes Dance Contest That Is Definitely Sponge-Worthy

When it comes to bad dancing, doing “The Elaine” is the pinnacle of spectacular awfulness. A handful of ladies at a Brooklyn Cyclones game were given the chance to show off their best version of the dance in honor of the 25th anniversary of Seinfeld, and the results were all kinds of sponge-worthy. The Huffington Post was kind enough to round up some footage via Instagram:

I’d give them all a prize if I could. Everyone wins if you have the guts to do your best ‘Elaine’ at in public. Keep being awesome, minor league baseball.

(Via The Huffington Post)